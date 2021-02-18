Rosters for "The Game," an annual high school basketball all-star game which pits seniors from the Boise area (the "Metro" team) against players from around the state (the "Region" team), were released earlier this week.
Five District 5 players made the initial rosters, including Century's Emmett Holt, North Gem's James Bodily and Preston's Cole Harris on the boys Region roster.
Holt averaged 15.5 points and 5 rebounds in the regular season for Century.
Bodily, one of the best small-school scorers in the state, averaged 21.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for North Gem, and Harris was at 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Preston.
Century's Tenleigh Smith and Snake River's Josee Steadman made the girls Region team. Both are playing this weekend after leading their teams to the state tournament.
Preston post Kylie Larsen was named first alternate for the girls Region team.
The games will take place March 20 at Post Falls High School.