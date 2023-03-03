CALDWELL — Abe Held pulled on his jersey as he closed his eyes, reality beginning to seep in like water through a damp rag. The ball was headed back the other way, to the other end of the court, where Kendrick could shoot two more free throws, the final daggers in Rockland’s 58-56 1AD2 state semifinal loss Friday afternoon. What more could the Bulldogs do?
As the clock ticked away, after Brigham Permann canned a corner triple to trim Kendrick’s lead to two with 1:18 left, the Bulldogs stood powerless. With no shot clock, the Tigers began stalling. Dribble, dribble, pass. Dribble, dribble, pass. They showed no interest in taking a shot and giving the Bulldogs the ball back.
Eventually, Rockland had to foul. That sent Kendrick guard Jagger Hewett to the line, where he sunk two free throws, widening his club’s lead to four with 26 seconds left. Rockland had no answer on offense — and even less time.
“But we're all in foul trouble,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “So Brigham (Permann) can't foul because then he's fouled out, and my shooters were in foul trouble, and fouled that out, then it's, what do you got left?”
The Bulldogs, who will play in Saturday’s third-place game at noon, dealt with that question the entire way. Six-foot-five forward Teague Matthews, last year’s 1AD2 all-state player of the year, one of the state’s best at this classification, sat nearly the whole first half with two fouls. Fellow forward Brandon Neal picked up his second foul in the first frame. He fouled out with a shade under five minutes left — in a 49-49 game.
Rockland was never quite out of it, drawing within three on a floater from Held, who tallied a team-best 20 points. The Bulldogs even got the ball back down four with 26 seconds left. Without the players who engineered their magical run, though, they could claw no closer.
“You take your shot blocker out, you take your top scorer out, you take the player of the year out, essentially, and it's just tough,” Neal said. “You take everything out that’s working for you, your golden nugget, per se, and you just try to make adjustments, try to get some clock run off, try to stay with them. We always preach, you gotta have guys step up because of situations like this. So you just have to have you guys step up. Just fell a little short.”
It only frustrated Neal because his team was squarely in the game for so long. Permann — who also fouled out — carded 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who pulled to within four at the tail end of the third frame, when Held canned a triple. Then the Tigers ballooned their lead back to eight — only for the Bulldogs to respond again, this time scoring seven straight, capped by another long ball from Held, who cashed one on a fast break.
Then, after Kendrick added a free throw, Rockland responded with a putback from Neal, who stuck back his own miss. His seventh and eighth points tied the game with five minutes to play. Moments later, he fouled out, leaving his team with little depth around the basket. “And from there,” Neal said, “it just kinda snowballed, crumbled down.”
“Especially at a small school where you're lucky to have one dude that's really, really good — and we got three,” Neal added. “But then when you take all three out, three of your starters, it's… yeah, foul trouble. Just tough to make those calls.”
All that conspired to send the Bulldogs to Saturday’s third-place game, not the championship game, the place where they always wanted to go. Last year, they captured their first state title in program history, a watershed moment for a program on the rise. At the time, Rockland looked poised to run off another title, returning its entire core: Matthews, Neal, Permann, even his brother, Gavin.
That possibility skidded to a halt here on Friday afternoon. Sometimes all you can do is tug on your jersey.
“I just told them, hey, keep your heads up,” Neal said. “We build champions. We build winners. Keep your heads up. And then I kinda tied the game into life. You gotta fight through life. Life's harder than this game ever was. So it's a good learning moment for them."
