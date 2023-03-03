CALDWELL — Abe Held pulled on his jersey as he closed his eyes, reality beginning to seep in like water through a damp rag. The ball was headed back the other way, to the other end of the court, where Kendrick could shoot two more free throws, the final daggers in Rockland’s 58-56 1AD2 state semifinal loss Friday afternoon. What more could the Bulldogs do?

As the clock ticked away, after Brigham Permann canned a corner triple to trim Kendrick’s lead to two with 1:18 left, the Bulldogs stood powerless. With no shot clock, the Tigers began stalling. Dribble, dribble, pass. Dribble, dribble, pass. They showed no interest in taking a shot and giving the Bulldogs the ball back.

Brigham Permann

Rockland senior Brigham Permann tries to pass in mid-air during Friday's 1AD2 state semifinal game against Kendrick.

