Rockland coach Gerry Hunter's voice was down an octave from usual. That was expected. His season ended on Thursday – and it wasn't pretty.
Carey, the No. 1-ranked squad in 1A DII, beat Rockland 88-12 in the first round of the football state playoffs. It was a clobbering from the start, with Carey leading 34-0 after the first quarter and 74-6 at halftime.
“We just struggled right out the get-go," Hunter said. "We threw four interceptions. We had a fumble. And none of the bounces went our way. The boys didn’t give up, though, they kept fighting.
“Carey has a really good program. They have for a long time. I think they’ll have a really good run through the playoffs.”
The lopsided score doesn't tell the full story. Rockland quarterback Braden Permann had been playing through numerous injuries throughout the season. First, he banged up his arm more than a month ago, then dinged his knee a few games back.
On Thursday, the team he held up with battered limbs finally toppled.
“Braden Permann has the heart of a lion," Hunter said. "He’s been injured for the last five games. First his arm, then his knee. He’s on a half a leg. He just gutted it out. He had a tough night, but he’s a great kid."
For his program and for his seniors, Hunter wanted 2020 to end on a more positive note – and it sure looked to be headed that way after the Bulldogs raced out to a 3-0 start.
But, like everything else in 2020, Rockland's season took a left turn.
“I thought we had some pretty high times. Early on, we were flying high, then we had a couple losses and then Braden got hurt," Hunter said. "I’m happy for the boys and how they played and didn’t give up.”
Rockland finished its season with a 4-6 record.
CAREY 88, ROCKLAND 12
R 0 6 6 0
C 34 40 14 0
SECOND QUARTER
R — Braden Permann 29-yard run (two-point conversion no good)
THIRD QUARTER
R — Garrett Hendrickson 60-yard kickoff return (two-point conversion no good)
PASSING: Braden Permann 10-24-122-0-3, Teague Matthews 0-1-0-0-1.
RUSHING: Braden Permann 8-68-1, Brigham Permann 9-43, Wes Matthews 1-2, Cody Woodworth 1-1.
RECEIVING: Brigham Permann 4-28, Teague Matthews 3-70, Wes Matthews 2-12, Levi Farr 2-12.
DEFENSE: Cody Woodworth 6 tackles.