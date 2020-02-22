Rockland girls banner
The Rockland girls basketball team poses with its 1A DII state championship banner after beating Carey 45-30 on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

 Jeff Papworth/Idaho State Journal

The Rockland girls basketball team beat Carey 45-30 to win the 1A DII state championship Saturday at Nampa's Ford Idaho Center.

It's Rockland's first state title in any sport.

This story will be updated.

