NAMPA — First, Shae Neal had to run. Rockland’s head coach sprinted onto the floor with the rest of his team, celebrating the Bulldogs’ 53-51 win over Camas County for the 1AD2 state championship, jumping and screaming and laughing like a player.
Then, 30 minutes later when he caught his breath and the gravity of the moment set in, Neal exhaled. Rockland had just captured its first state championship in program history. The Bulldogs won in overtime on Friday and by two points on Saturday. For everyone involved, this was catharsis. This was the Bulldogs’ reward for responding when things looked bleakest.
“This has been a long time coming for Rockland,” Neal said. “We’ve had great coaches and a great foundation, building it for us. It’s been a long time coming. So to be able to win it, the first one for Rockland, it’s not just what I’ve been doing — it’s been happening over years, building and building.”
Check out Rockland’s season and you might feel tempted to feel like the Bulldogs should have won. They lost just three times all season. They reeled off 10 victories in a row. They roster a compelling mix of talent and experience, of size and skill, from players like towering forward Teague Matthews to speedy guard Brigham Permann.
But after the Bulldogs dispatched Kendrick in a first-round victory and snuck by Carey in an overtime win on Friday, they stared down the barrel of the last reality they wanted to face: A loss to Camas County in this state championship game.
That looked like the most likely scenario when the Mushers took a 10-point lead on the Bulldogs in Saturday’s game. Rockland lost 18 turnovers in the first half alone. This game was played on a court, but if you didn’t know any better, you might have thought Rockland was trudging through mud.
Except in the fourth frame, Rockland’s offense revved to life.
Permann totaled 22 points. Matthews clocked a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Neither made bigger plays than the one that sealed things for the Bulldogs. With eight seconds left, the game tied at 51-all, Permann stepped to the stripe for two free throws. Cash and cash. On the other end, Camas County scoured the perimeter for a shot to try and win, but Matthews caught a piece of the ball, watching it sail to the court as the buzzer sounded.
Matthews’ block secured the win, to be sure, but Permann had to steel himself for the two free throws. Before he went to the line, Permann exchanged looks with Neal, who told him, hey, it’s OK. Just knock them down.
“There were nerves, for sure,” Permann said.
“I knew if he got to the line, he was gonna drill them,” Neal said. “Just clutch. He’s a clutch player.”
For Rockland, the other part of the calculus that led to this win came on defense. All told, Camas County shot just 33% from the field. Guard Breken Clarke did tally 23 points, but no other Mushers shot better than 50%. The Bulldogs forced 11 turnovers.
Matthews made some of his most crucial contributions on that end. He swatted two shots. Even when he didn’t get a piece of shots, he altered them, forcing Camas County to think twice about making forays into the lane.
And to think: Camas County had scored 60-plus in each of its last four games. The Mushers recorded as many as 83 points this year. They looked like a different team on Saturday.
“That’s a team that’s usually scoring about 80 a game,” Matthews said. “So I think we did a really good job playing defense, and we made plays when it counted.”
So now these guys get to travel back to Rockland, where they can match the girls hoops team, which also secured a state championship two weeks ago. If this isn’t a new era in Rockland basketball, it’s close. Permann will return next season. So will Matthews. As will JT Parish, who posted six points in this win, as well as Brandon Neal, who pulled down nine rebounds.
For now, though, the Bulldogs get to bathe in the win they always envisioned.
“We had to win it, because we didn’t want the girls to make fun of us,” Neal said with a chuckle. “We had to get the job done, and the boys had to get it done. That was another incentive for us.”