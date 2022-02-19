NAMPA — Vern Nelson pulled a small notecard out of his pocket and smiled at an official. Around him, a dream was unfurling at the Idaho Center, where one minute separated his Rockland team from a 1AD2 state championship. Most of Rockland’s population of 246 cheered in the stands, begging for the seconds to melt away, for the celebration to start.
“Do you have your speech ready?” an official asked Nelson.
“I don’t have a speech, but I have a few notes,” Nelson responded.
Nelson may need to brush up on his public speaking skills, because when the buzzer sounded and Rockland secured a state title with a 44-26 over Council Saturday morning, he delivered on his promise. He thanked his wife, the fans, even the Lumberjacks, who languished against the Bulldogs’ hellish defense in this game. It was a nice address, but it won’t be shown in any public speaking classes.
So he may not feel comfortable delivering speeches, but after Rockland captured a state crown for the second time in three seasons, Nelson made one more vow: He felt more joy than he showed.
“I’m overcome with emotion,” Nelson said. “This year, to me, is extra special. This group of young ladies, they worked so hard. You gotta come watch a practice. They work so hard, they do everything they’re asked to do from a coaching standpoint. They’re just a good group of young ladies.”
To secure this win, Rockland punished yet another team with swarming defense, forcing Council to turn it over 17 times and shoot just 28% from the field. The Bulldogs didn’t allow more than eight points in any quarter. Council’s top scorer, Isabella Eppich, notched nine points — on nine shots. Nobody else scored more than six. Nobody shot better than 25% from the field.
That’s hardly new for Rockland, though. To get here, the Bulldogs smothered Carey in a 38-25 first-round win and suffocated Deary in a 44-16 semifinal triumph, showing a larger crowd in Nampa what the one in Rockland has known all along: This is one of the state’s most lethal defenses. They press full court. They pick off passes. They rebound and push and score until all of the sudden, they’ve built a double-digit lead and you start to wonder how opponents are supposed to find anything resembling offensive rhythm.
“All year, our coach has been telling us to play for each other, and I think that really comes out on defense,” said senior Ember Farr, who led the Bulldogs with 16 points. “We come out and work hard. We don’t leave each other behind.”
“We just talk and practice defense a lot,” added senior Kiersley Boyer, who posted six points and five rebounds. “Defense is what we like to do.”
Farr and Boyer may be two of Rockland’s best defenders, but really, they’re also the two players on this year’s team who played on the Bulldogs’ 2020 state championship team — which captured the first title in program history. If that sounds like a long wait, it’s because it was. This is Nelson’s 26th year at Rockland. Only two years ago, he won his first state crown.
Suddenly, the Bulldogs have turned things around so quickly you would think they signed a big free agent in the offseason. Instead, they’ve become a 1AD2 powerhouse by developing players and instilling in them one message: Play defense like your life depends on it.
Seriously, check out a few of the scoring outputs Rockland limited opponents to this year: 14, 15, 16, 5, 22, 15, 16, 6. The Bulldogs’ football team might feel happy with those numbers. Their girls basketball team thinks they’re normal.
“We built this thing on defense. The kids bought into it,” Nelson said. “They’ve played it so tough and so hard. I’m so happy for them. That was our goal to start the year, so to end the year like this, they achieved their goal.”
Thing is, they’ve done that twice in two years now. In two trips around the sun, the Bulldogs have become a 1AD2 power, a force, a defensive engine that roars to life when the stakes grow highest. Rockland played similarly to capture that first title, but on that team, Farr and Boyer were just sophomores, inexperienced players who found themselves celebrating the first championship the program has ever known.
When Rockland won that crown, Nelson cut the players loose, letting them celebrate with each other, their parents. They didn’t get a moment for themselves. So on Saturday, Nelson herded his players back into the locker room like a shepherd, ushering them into a space where they could celebrate as a team. In there, he needed no notecard.