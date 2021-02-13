At Hillcrest, Rockland survived some first-half foul trouble to beat Leadore 51-37 in a 1A DII District 5-6 state play-in game.
The win clinched Rockland's sixth-straight trip to the state tournament, where the Bulldogs will play Mullan on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Addie Wilson scored 18 points and Whitney Petersen had 14 for Rockland. With leading scorers and post players Kiersley Boyer and Ember Farr, plus sharpshooter Angle Lee, on the bench early with foul trouble Wilson and Petersen helped the Bulldogs stay level early.
Hillary Hansen, Emma Jensen and Taylor Wilson also helped Rockland stay afloat.
"Farr, Boyer and Lee probably spent that first half on the bench," Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. "We had some kids like Whitney and Addie step up. They held the fort for us while we were battling foul trouble. ... I'm proud of these kids, they persevered. When you have your two main kids on the bench, your posts and your rebounding, it's hard."
Rockland led 24-22 at halftime, but pulled away after the break with a full lineup available.
"Second half, we got our kids back in, got back in sync, were able to step up our defense," Nelson said.
Rockland finishes the regular season and district tournament with an 18-3 record.
ROCKLAND 51, LEADORE 37
Leadore 10 12 5 10 — 37
Rockland 10 14 10 17 — 51
Leadore — Mackay 12, Ramsey 10, Herbst 5, Bruce 5, Bird 5.
Rockland — Addie Wilson 18, Petersen 14, K. Boyer 6, Farr 5, Hansen 2, Jensen 2, Lee 2, T. Wilson.