NAMPA – If the Rockland girls complete their journey and become the first team in school history to win a state title, no one will forget how they launched themselves out of a cannon at the end of the 1A DII state semifinals to get there.
The Bulldogs (22-3) were down one point before outscoring Salmon River 21-4 in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 44-28 win at Nampa High School to secure their first state title game appearance in team history.
PHOTOS: Rockland-Salmon River girls basketball
“There was just a different demeanor. They decided we’re not going to lose. That’s the best way I can put it,” 24-year Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “Our energy level picked up. It picked way up. You saw that. We got after it defensively. We ran the floor better.”
The Bulldogs' 21 fourth-quarter points nearly matched the 23 points they scored over the first three frames, including a five-point first.
Success was found down low, where Bulldogs forward Kiersley Boyer’s presence was felt in her eight-point fourth-quarter performance.
The sophomore put her team ahead 25-24 on a putback 45 seconds into the fourth period and Rockland never gave the lead back. Boyer made a 3-footer in front of the basket to put the game away and give the Bulldogs a 35-24 lead with 3:24 left in the game.
She finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds .
“Playing with my teammates makes it a lot more easier,” Boyer said. “All the teamwork we have and them just lifting us up and just making us play our best.”
To think, the Bulldogs were behind for about 14 consecutive minutes in the middle of the game.
That was before they established an offensive rhythm and air balls were prevalent. It took 6:44 before they scored their first points of the game, as forward Ember Farr broke them out of their offensive coma with a basket from the block to tie the score 2-2.
While Rockland tried finding its shot, its defensive play kept the margin manageable – the Bulldogs never trailed by more than four points. Salmon River (17-5) shot 23.1% from the field in the first half (6 of 26) and 20.8% for the game (11 of 53).
On a roster featuring six players, Savages guard Lotus Harper presented the biggest challenge to Rockland. The junior scored nine first-half points, but was contained after halftime and finished with a team-high 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting.
Senior Madalyn Permann contributed six points in Rockland’s fourth-quarter flourish and finished with a game-high 16 points, plus four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
After the game, the smile on her face would not go away. The three-time Journal All-Area player has been the face of Rockland girls basketball for four years and will finally play in the state title game.
At the very least, Permann and her cohorts are going to end this season by giving Rockland its first state trophy since 2014 and make it further in the state tournament than any Rockland girls basketball players before them.
“I’ve lived in Rockland my whole life and I’ve watched my family go through generations of basketball,” Permann said. “With my team and the hard work we put through it and all the unity we have as we work together, I think we’re able to pull this off and get Rockland the first state championship.”
Up next:
Rockland faces Carey in the 1A DII state championship game Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Ford Idaho Center.
ROCKLAND 44, SALMON RIVER 28
Rockland 5 8 10 21 - 44
Salmon River 4 11 9 4 – 28
Rockland – Wilson 7, Waite 3, Boyer 10, Lee 4, Permann 16, Farr 4.
Salmon River – Harper 12, Pottenger 2, Diaz 10, Branstetter 4.