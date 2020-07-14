POCATELLO — Other than a single at bat early in the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels’ COVID-19-delayed season, Riley Peck has only played one or two games a week. Heck, even in the games he plays, he’s only active for half of the innings at most.
Specifically, the top half of the inning at home, the bottom half on the road.
In a baseball career that started some 12 years ago in tee-ball, Peck has shelved his Louisville Slugger at the request of Runnin’ Rebels skipper Nick Sorrell and focused solely on pitching.
This isn’t due to any deficiency Peck had behind the plate or in the field. A 2020 Pocatello High School graduate, Peck is headed to Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon, in the fall.
As is usually the case when a high school athlete progresses to the next level, Peck’s college coach recruited him with one role in mind: toeing the rubber 60 feet, 6 inches away from home plate.
“We wanted to get him ready for that college life,” Sorrell said. “He has a really good arm with a lot of room to still grow, which is a great thing.”
Peck, to his credit, has fully embraced his assignment and immersed himself in the starting pitcher’s routine, even on days when he doesn’t start.
“I work on the long toss a lot, and my arm strength in general,” Peck said. “I do squats in the gym whenever I can.”
Sorrell was quick to add several additional steps Peck takes on a regular basis to stay ready and focus solely on pitching. Icing his arm after starts, keeping it loose on off days, and being wise and mature enough to rest it when Peck’s youthful exuberance and desire to improve as rapidly as possible might otherwise lead him to do too much, too soon.
The transition to being a pitcher-only has also led Peck to do plenty of homework on the position.
Like so many other pitchers his age with aspirations of turning baseball into a career (including Runnin’ Rebels teammate and fellow pitcher Dalton Jones) Peck has chosen Clayton Kershaw as a template to try to model himself after.
“I’ve played baseball for a long time, but I didn’t really start watching it until 7th grade,” Peck said. “When I started watching with my dad, I saw (Kershaw) pitch and saw what he could do.
“I try to be like him pitching-wise and model what he does.”
Both Peck and Sorrell have already noticed the benefits of Peck’s sacrifice of plate appearances.
“I’ve already seen a lot of growth from him this year,” Sorrell remarked. “Riley’s a great team player, and he knows his role.”
At a level where it’s not uncommon for some pitchers to take a brute-force, fastball-only mentality to the mound, Peck feels his off-speed pitches and pitch location are his biggest strengths.
Peck still takes regular batting practice, which might seem like a cruel tease for a kid who got as much satisfaction from crushing a hanging curve to deep center or sending a liner screaming down the first-base line as he does from being on the mound.
“I do miss hitting sometimes,” Peck admitted, “but I don’t regret the move. Just focusing on pitching and not having to worry about hitting has helped a lot.”
If Peck remains a pitcher-only for the rest of his playing days, at least his final at bat was a memorable one.
“I gave him one...ONE at bat early this year,” Sorrell recalled, smiling. “Of course he gets a base hit, and he hasn’t let me forget about it since.”
Peck cracked a smile at his coach’s recollection of the event, and the pitcher-only ended the interview with a stellar quote, complete with deadpan delivery.
“I hit nukes.”