POCATELLO — For all the hype about Rigby and Highland being two of the top teams in the state, the matchup between the two East Idaho powers Friday night swung not on great plays, touchdowns and tackles, but mostly on mistakes.
After bungling an end-of-half situation and going into halftime down 14-7, Rigby scored 21 straight points to open the second half, helped by two Highland blunders on special teams, to take a 28-14 win and the 5A District 5-6 title at Iron Horse Stadium.
The Trojans led 7-0 early on a short Zheik Falevai touchdown run after the first big mistake of the game, a Highland facemask penalty on a punt return, gave them the ball on the Rams' 30-yard line to start their first drive, but Highland dominated the rest of the first half.
A 22-yard touchdown scamper on a bootleg by Rams quarterback Easton Durham tied the game at 7-7 late in the second.
Then came Rigby's big mistake. With under a minute left until halftime, the Trojans tried a rollout, rugby-style punt on fourth-and-15 from their own 15.
Highland's Mason Fullmer blocked the kick and the Rams recovered on the 4-yard line. Running back Kaleb Demuzio, who ran for 77 yards on 11 carries in the first half behind a strong effort from the offensive line, scored on the very next play for a 14-7 lead at the break.
But coming out of halftime, the Rams seemed determined to return the favor they had gotten in the first half — with interest.
Rigby tied the game on a 70-yard catch and run by Taylor Freeman as the two Highland defenders closest to him got tangled up and missed the tackle.
The Trojans punted the ball away a possession later, but Highland returner Raimon Barela attempted to field a bouncing ball at the 5, fumbled it, and Rigby recovered at the 7-yard line.
A play later, Falevai was in the end zone for his second touchdown, although Trey Saathoff missed the extra point, making it 20-14.
Highland's woes continued on the ensuing kickoff, with Jaxon Shuman dropping an angled kickoff out of bounds at the 5-yard line.
The Rams, backed up and reeling from their lost lead, managed to drive to the Rigby 40, but turned the ball over on downs.
Rigby took over and converted three third downs on a touchdown drive to put the game away, including a third-and-5 on a 26-yard touchdown pass to Freeman.
Highland scored a late consolation touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Durham to Jack Whitmer, but Freeman recovered an onside kick with just over a minute left to seal the game for Rigby.
With the win, the Trojans moved to 7-0 (3-0). No matter what their result is next week against Madison, they'll be the district champions.
Highland fell to 6-2 (2-1). The Rams travel to Idaho Falls next week.