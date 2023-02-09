During Highland basketball practices, Jayden Wright likes to post up on Rhidge Barela. It’s quite the sight: The 6-foot-5 Wright backing down the 5-foot-7 Barela, Goliath on the block against David, a giant operating against his diminutive teammate.
That’s about when Barela’s teammates will begin to wander over, wondering if he needs help.
“No, I got it by myself!” Barela will call out.
“And it’s like, no, you don’t,” Highland coach Matt Stucki laughed.
That’s the magic of Barela’s game, though: Whenever he takes the court, he’s the smallest player out there, this tiny point guard who may have never had a size advantage in his life. He hardly considers it a disadvantage. He’s quicker than the kid defending him, feistier than the guy he’s guarding, savvier than the posts rotating over to block his shot. Somehow, he makes it all work, squeezing every drop of leverage out of his lack of height.
“I mean, I’ve played basketball my whole life with people taller than me,” Barela said. “So I feel like it's just using my body control. I feel like my body control against defenders is pretty good. Using my speed to my advantage. I know I'm small, but I feel like I'm faster than a lot of kids with just my first step. I feel like my first step really helps me going against those bigger defenders.”
Check out Barela’s numbers this fall and you might never guess he’s lacking in the height department: 9.1 points per game, second on the team. Thirty-three percent shooting from deep, second on the team among players who have taken 45-plus triples. Two assists a game, tops on the team, and a steal per contest, also best on the team. Since the Rams’ win over Century back on Dec. 16, Barela has scored in double figures in 11 of 14 games, becoming a fixture on the scoreboard when his team has needed it most.
Watching him pull it off is a marvel unto itself. He can get by almost any perimeter defender, but with his first step, that hardly looks difficult. Then he forays into the lane, where he meets one or two post defenders, and that’s when you begin to wonder how on earth this guy does it. On one occasion during Highland’s win over Thunder Ridge on Thursday night, he slipped into the lane, going left, and to finish over a taller defender, he used his right hand, twisting it just right, lofting the ball at just the right angle to kiss it off the glass and into the basket.
“I mean, I've worked on this layup my whole life too, basically,” Barela said. “I always go to the inside and there” — here he holds his right hand out, angling it the way he did on this finish — “and I kinda just put that one up there, and it went in. So I mean, there was nothing really too special to it.”
Barela talks about his game like he’s 6-foot-1, like he’s a normal player making normal plays. He does it so well, plays so well, that after awhile, you’re tempted to forget about what you’re watching with your own two eyes: A 5-foot-7 junior point guard dashing into the lane for layups better suited for a gymnastics club, a skinny kid lacing triples from a foot beyond the arc, a first-year full-time varsity player making the right reads at almost every turn.
What he’s too humble to bring up unprompted is this: He has the basketball IQ of someone with twice his experience. His pick-and-roll reads remind you of a pro. In a game against Mountain Home earlier this season, he came off a ball screen from Wright, used a hesitation move to get by his defender and step into the lane, drew a help-side defender and lasered a pass to guard Kohen Tingey, who bottomed the 3. In a road game against Thunder Ridge, he was open on the perimeter, caught a pass, sensed the defender closing out was jumping — so he head-faked, let the defender fly by, side-stepped to his left and drained a long ball.
At the high school level, players with Barela’s instincts are like signed Steph Curry rookie cards. To come across one, you might need better luck than lottery winners. When you do, you make the most of it, and with a chance to earn their 12th win of the season Friday night in a district road game against Madison, the Rams are wringing everything they can out of Barela.
“He drives, they don't help, he finishes,” Stucki said. “For them to have the confidence to take any shot, it makes the defense react, and it allows more stuff for everybody else too. I think that freedom is really important for them.”
“I've always watched Rhidge grow up, AAU ball, I've watched him,” Wright said, “and just having him come into the program, I was excited. Great ball-handler, great player, someone I can rely on.”
How Barela stays on the floor on defense, how he avoids being picked on, might be the eighth wonder of the world. He’ll poke at the ball, harass guys, and whether or not he comes away with a steal is almost beside the point. “Rhidge is a fighter,” Stucki said. During a road game in Idaho Falls, while the opposing team was inbounding the ball, Barela hid along the baseline, waited for the kid to catch the pass, then bolted into the scene to snare a steal. In a road game against Century, Barela’s matchup was jogging above the arc, past the Diamondbacks’ ball-handler — so on his way by, Barela reached in for a steal and grabbed one.
The longer Highland’s season goes, the more Barela becomes important. The Rams face one more regular-season contest, a road test against Madison Friday night, before kicking off the 5A District 5/6 tournament next week. Highland has worked to avoid letting Barela get switched onto bigger posts. He might invite the challenge himself.
“Everyone jokes about my height. I don’t get mad about it,” Barela said. “I don’t think I’m done growing yet. I think I'm still growing. I mean, obviously, I'm not gonna grow like five inches. I feel like I still maybe have, like, an inch in me. Maybe two or three. I mean, I'd love two or three.”
