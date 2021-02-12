POCATELLO – Ty Pearson stood in the dark, concrete hallway just outside Highland’s locker room. He couldn’t stand still. He leaned against the wall. Then he paced out a few feet. Then his head started moving. Up, down, sideways. He grabbed at his curly hair. Adjusted his black mask.
And for five minutes, spectators and flocks in Highland apparel approached the Rams’ coach, congratulated him and gave Pearson a fist bump. He deserved it.
This year has not been easy for Pearson and the Rams. Prior to Friday, Highland had won three games. They were coming off an embarrassing 41-point loss to Madison on Wednesday. And they had just one regular-season game to play. If the Rams had mailed it in, no one could have blamed them.
“It’s easy to be great teammates, it’s easy to be positive when things are going good,” Pearson said. “But when you’re down, that’s when you’re defined. We talked about that all year -- we want to be a resilient team.”
“We gathered together as a team and were like, ‘It’s now or never,’” senior center Mason Mickelson said. “So we kind of realized we’re good enough to play with these people. We just have to perform.”
On Friday, the Rams performed like they were in Carnegie Hall. They edged out a 55-51 over cross-town rival Century, overcoming a halftime deficit that most probably expected to balloon. Their display was masterful and inspiring not because of what happened on the hardwood but because of everything they overcame off of it.
High school teams rarely have dual identities. Not often is a squad hot and cold. They’re either really good or really bad. Which makes Highland an interesting case study. Yes, it finished the regular season with just a quartet of victories, but the Rams had five losses by five points or less and a six-point loss to Pocatello in overtime.
All that is to say, from an X’s and O’s standpoint, Friday wasn’t David over Goliath. But Highland had no reason to fight with the heart of David. Teams in the Rams’ position are supposed to lie down, take the defeat and look forward to next season.
Pearson never let that happen to his squad.
“He’s a great guy and he’s always pushing us to be better and always lifting us up,” sophomore Jayden Wright said of Pearson.
“We’re always trying to chip away at the stone. That’s what we say: Pound the stone,” Mickelson added. “Just every day, get and get 1% better. And it’s all about peaking at the right time, so that’s what we’re trying to do right now.
Wright (17) and Mickelson (15) combined for 32 points to lead the Rams in scoring. They also finished 1a and 1b in the game’s unofficial highlight reel.
Highland erased a four-point halftime deficit and entered the fourth quarter tied at 37 with the Diamondbacks. About a minute into the final period, Wright was defending the wing and picked the ball from a Century guard. The 6-foot-7 Mickelson sprinted down the court. Wright hucked a beautiful pass just in front of the big man and Mickelson slammed it down.
“I was so happy once I saw the ball go in the air. It was a great steal and a beautiful pass by Jayden. That was so sweet,” Mickelson said. “For me, dunks and blocks (change the momentum).”
Mickelson’s slam seemed to do the trick. It ignited the arena, giving real hope that an upset was in the works. Down four and a bit discombobulated, Century called a timeout -- which brings us to play 1b.
Century came out of the timeout and made it a one-possession game. Wright quickly changed that. First, he got in the paint and spun backwards, drilling a fade-away with a hand in his face. On the next possession, senior guard Easton Durham swiped a steal and tried to convert on the other end but his layup attempt was blocked. No worried. Highland got the rebound and the ball got kicked to a trailing Wright.
The sophomore released a side-spinning 3-pointer. Swish.
“I wanted to just go crazy but I had to keep my composure because there was still like four minutes left,” Pearson said.
Pearson didn’t need to hold his breath those last few minutes, mostly because Durham, who scored a 13 points, went 6 for 6 at the charity stripe in the last minute.
When the buzzer finally sounded, the front rows of Highland’s student section mobbed the Rams. Meanwhile, Pearson tilted his head towards the ground, cupped his right hand and put it to his mouth. He walked over to his players and patted them on the back.
“I’m just proud of them tonight,” he said. “It’s nice to see them excited.”
Highland (4-15) plays at Thunder Ridge on Tuesday in the first round of the 5A District 5-6 Tournament.
Century (14-6) hosts Pocatello on Tuesday in the first round of the 4A District 5 Tournament.
HIGHLAND 55, CENTURY 51
Century 16 9 12 14 – 51
Highland 11 10 16 18 – 55
Century – I. Panttaja 17, B. Fleischmann 12, Holt 8, T. Fleischmann 6, Blackhawk 3, Williams 3, Tolman 2.
Highland – Wright 17, Mickelson 15, Durham 13, Wheelock 3, Anderson 3, Barela 2, Hulesman 2.