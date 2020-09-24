Tyson Moser slipped up. The West Side coach was towards the end of a long answer about the power of losing a game. Teams aren’t fixing things that aren’t broke, he argued, adding that undefeated teams can become overconfident, which often translates in lackadaisical practices.
“Hopefully the Marsh Valley loss was enough,” he said.
There’s just one thing wrong with Moser’s quote. West Side didn’t lose to Marsh Valley — even if it felt that way.
The Pirates actually took care of Marsh Valley two weeks ago, beating their 3A foe 14-6. West Side, the defending 2A state champ, has started the season 4-0, extending its winning streak to 14 and outscoring teams 131-12.
The Pirates have been arguably the most dominant team in the state over the last calendar year, as evidence by their unanimous selection atop at the 2A division in Tuesday’s Idaho high school football media poll, the only 11-man program to garner every first-place vote in their classification.
So, yeah, to West Side, winning by only one score might well have felt a little like a loss.
“We beat Snake River the week prior and beat Marsh Valley last year, so we were just like, ‘This is going to be a breeze.’ I’ll admit, I let up quite a bit,” junior back Cage Brokens said. “That week of practice wasn’t that great. We got lucky we won.”
“I could tell the next week, every single one of us, we were mad about it,” senior offensive and defensive tackle Trevyn Hadley added. “It was just a bad game. It did feel like a loss and I think that’s going to help us because we know what it feels like to play like that -- and it kind of sucks.”
What also sucked for the Pirates was the running and intensity Moser implemented after the Marsh Valley game, a little water to put out their flame of invincibility.
Because, after all, these are teenage boys always eager to look ahead. Moser tries to remind them anything can happen in 2A football. His captains employ small tactics, like chanting “Beat Bear Lake” going into a game against the Bears this week, to subtly remind the team of their task at hand.
But Moser knows his best teaching comes after performances like Marsh Valley, an ugly victory lowlighted by four turnovers and another quartet of turnovers on downs. If you count that as eight turnovers, as Moser does, West Side gave the ball away to Marsh Valley more times than its other three games combined.
Moser relishes those games in non-conference play. Not because he actually wants to lose, but because he knows it’ll wake his team up and aid them in the long run.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to have some pretty close games come at the right time to kind of humble everybody,” Moser said. “It actually resulted in a great week of practice.”
Indeed. And West Side’s performance last week proved it. Seven days after their wake-up call, the Pirates ravaged Cole Valley Christian with a 50-point shutout.
But the victory put Moser in a situation he somewhat dreads.
“Going undefeated is not my goal and never has been. In fact, I would much rather lose a preseason game then go into district undefeated,” Moser said. “I don’t like being undefeated. I think we learn a lot from losses.”
Regardless of his preferences, Moser’s 4-0 Pirates begin conference play Friday night at Bear Lake, which is off to a 2-2 start.
“They’re probably the best team we’re going to play so far,” Brokens said. “Coming back from a 50-0 win over Cole Valley, we’re going to be a little confident. We have to keep our heads up and make sure we’re staying intense for Bear Lake, because they’re a good team.”
If Bear Lake is a good team, West Side is a dominant one.
Moser’s wing-T offense is built like an amusement park, with myriad rides and attractions. If defenses key in on one of his ballcarriers -- like Cole Valley did after Brokens ran for 170 yards against Marsh Valley -- there’s a half-dozen other things to do and wings for quarterback Blaize Brown to hand the ball off to.
Defensive coordinator Tyler Brown’s group has been stout, giving up just a dozen points all season. The defense is led by all-state linebacker Taze Stegelmeier, who topped all Idaho players in tackles last year. Junior defensive back Bryler Shurtliff has also contributed heavily, pulling in five interceptions through the Pirates’ first four games. And defensive linemen Wes Millburn and Easton Henderson have provided steady pressure in the trenches.
“We’ve always had a good defense, that’s just kind of what we’re known for,” Moser said. “We try and keep our offense pretty basic and simple so we can spend most of our time working on defense.”
And now, for the third time in four years, West Side will ride its unblemished record into district play.
“The kids know the difference,” Moser said. “We understand there’s a lot to learn and that’s what we treat our first four games like, that they’re all learning experiences and we need to learn from our mistakes. But, by the time we get to district play, we don’t mistakes at that point.”