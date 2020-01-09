This is an ongoing list of class-of-2020 recruits who have committed to join Idaho State’s football team. If you know of a commit who is not on this list, please send an email to ahoughton@journalnet.com or a direct message to @AndrewH202 on Twitter.
QB Keegan Thompson (signed)
6'4", 190 pounds
Rigby, ID (Rigby HS)
Twitter: @Keegan Thompso17
247Sports ranking: 3 stars
Highlights: Hudl
Other offers: Idaho
S Jacob Jones (signed)
5'10", 185 pounds
La Habra, CA (Fullerton College)
Twitter: @jjacobjjones21
Highlights: Hudl
Other offers: Grand View, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Erie College, Eastern New Mexico
OL Tyler Clemons (signed)
6'5", 270 pounds
Alhambra, CA (Diablo Valley College)
Twitter: @tylerclemons7
Highlights: Hudl
Other offers: Morehead State, Southeast Missouri, San Diego
DL De'Qua Lang (signed)
6'2", 265 pounds
Pocatello, ID (Century HS)
Twitter: @MckinlayQua
247Sports ranking: 2 stars
Highlights: Hudl
Other offers: Montana State
WR Drew Gunter (signed)
6'4", 195 pounds
Pocatello, ID (Century HS)
Twitter: @DrewGunter2
Highlights: Hudl
WR Xavier Guillory (signed)
6'2", 190 pounds
Spokane, WA (Air Force Prep)
Twitter: @GuilloryXavier
247 Sports ranking (in 2018): 3 stars
Highlights: Hudl
Other offers (in 2018): Idaho, Montana State, Army, South Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa
OL Aron Oliva (signed)
6'3", 320 pounds
Bonney Lake, WA (Bonney Lake HS)
Twitter: @AronOliva2020
247Sports ranking: 2 stars
Highlights: Hudl
Other offers: Central Washington, Morehead State
OL Daniel Caloca (signed)
6'4", 285 pounds
Brawley, CA (Brawley Union HS)
Twitter: @Kingcaloca78
Highlights: Hudl
LB Kamiah Olsen (signed)
5'10", 225 pounds
Pocatello, ID (Highland HS)
Twitter: @kamiahmiah
Highlights: Hudl
Other offers: Idaho, College of Idaho, Montana Tech, Carroll
QB Tyler Vander Waal
6'4", 214 pounds
Elk Grove, CA (Wyoming)
Twitter: @TVDub_
247Sports ranking (in 2017): 3 stars
Highlights: 247Sports
DB Jayden Bell
6'2", 195 pounds
Pocatello, ID (Highland HS)
Twitter: @jaydog_bell
247Sports ranking: 2 stars
Highlights: Hudl
Other offers: Idaho, College of Idaho
DB Jayden Dawson
5'11", 170 pounds
Menifee, CA (Mt. San Jacinto JC)
Twitter: @dawson_jayden
Highlights: Hudl
Other offers: Houston Baptist, UNLV, Western Illinois
DB Cam Davis
6'0", 175 pounds
Sacramento, CA (Sacramento City College)
Twitter: @CamDavis916
Highlights: Hudl