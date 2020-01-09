Thunder Ridge vs Rigby football
Thunder Ridge vs Rigby football

Rigby’s Keegan Thompson makes a pass as Thunder Ridge takes on Rigby at Thunder Ridge High School on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

This is an ongoing list of class-of-2020 recruits who have committed to join Idaho State’s football team. If you know of a commit who is not on this list, please send an email to ahoughton@journalnet.com or a direct message to @AndrewH202 on Twitter.

QB Keegan Thompson (signed)

6'4", 190 pounds

Rigby, ID (Rigby HS)

Twitter: @Keegan Thompso17

247Sports ranking: 3 stars

Highlights: Hudl

Other offers: Idaho

S Jacob Jones (signed)

5'10", 185 pounds

La Habra, CA (Fullerton College)

Twitter: @jjacobjjones21

Highlights: Hudl

Other offers: Grand View, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Erie College, Eastern New Mexico

OL Tyler Clemons (signed)

6'5", 270 pounds

Alhambra, CA (Diablo Valley College)

Twitter: @tylerclemons7

Highlights: Hudl

Other offers: Morehead State, Southeast Missouri, San Diego

DL De'Qua Lang (signed)

6'2", 265 pounds

Pocatello, ID (Century HS)

Twitter: @MckinlayQua

247Sports ranking: 2 stars

Highlights: Hudl

Other offers: Montana State

WR Drew Gunter (signed)

6'4", 195 pounds

Pocatello, ID (Century HS)

Twitter: @DrewGunter2

Highlights: Hudl

WR Xavier Guillory (signed)

6'2", 190 pounds

Spokane, WA (Air Force Prep)

Twitter: @GuilloryXavier

247 Sports ranking (in 2018): 3 stars

Highlights: Hudl

Other offers (in 2018): Idaho, Montana State, Army, South Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa

OL Aron Oliva (signed)

6'3", 320 pounds

Bonney Lake, WA (Bonney Lake HS)

Twitter: @AronOliva2020

247Sports ranking: 2 stars

Highlights: Hudl

Other offers: Central Washington, Morehead State

OL Daniel Caloca (signed)

6'4", 285 pounds

Brawley, CA (Brawley Union HS)

Twitter: @Kingcaloca78

Highlights: Hudl

LB Kamiah Olsen (signed)

5'10", 225 pounds

Pocatello, ID (Highland HS)

Twitter: @kamiahmiah

Highlights: Hudl

Other offers: Idaho, College of Idaho, Montana Tech, Carroll

QB Tyler Vander Waal

6'4", 214 pounds

Elk Grove, CA (Wyoming)

Twitter: @TVDub_

247Sports ranking (in 2017): 3 stars

Highlights: 247Sports

DB Jayden Bell

6'2", 195 pounds

Pocatello, ID (Highland HS)

Twitter: @jaydog_bell

247Sports ranking: 2 stars

Highlights: Hudl

Other offers: Idaho, College of Idaho

DB Jayden Dawson

5'11", 170 pounds

Menifee, CA (Mt. San Jacinto JC)

Twitter: @dawson_jayden

Highlights: Hudl

Other offers: Houston Baptist, UNLV, Western Illinois

DB Cam Davis

6'0", 175 pounds

Sacramento, CA (Sacramento City College)

Twitter: @CamDavis916

Highlights: Hudl

