Emmett Holt plays basketball like a contortionist. His game, in some ways, is a circus.
A lot of times it seems Holt jumps with no clue on his intentions. He leaps in the air and needs to make a split-second decision on what the heck his plan is. Then his body bends and twists and he releases a shot that always seems to flush through the net.
It was that artistry that propelled the Century guard into one of the best players in the area, a dynamic shot-creator who could bully defends and seemingly create space by snapping his fingers.
Holt’s skillset lends itself to college basketball, especially being a 6-2, 190-pound athlete. He showcased abilities that made it evident his talent wasn’t a product of luck or poor competition. But, in the era of COVID, scholarships are like Willy Wonka’s Golden Tickets and players like Holt need a dash of good fortune.
Turns out, his Gene Wilder was Jeremy Groth, the head basketball coach at Spokane Community College.
“His ability to put the ball in the hole -- that’s a very nice tool and very needed in our program and at our level,” Groth said. “The second thing was how hard he competes. Even in highlights I could tell how much it mattered to him. His passion really stood out form his highlight tape, which is really unusual to see in a highlight tape.”
Holt visited the campus in March, making a detour while up north for the statewide all-star game. He met Groth face-to-face, flashed his ability for the Sasquatch during a short workout then left with an SCC offer. On Friday he signed with Spokane, ending the worry about his future.
“It definitely caused a lot of nerves but I was told just to stay patient and it all worked out the way it should,” Holt said. “I get to just finish my senior year out with no stress. I know where I’m going and I know what I’m working for.”
Well, something new to work towards.
As a slight 165-pound sophomore, Holt began training at Pocatello’s Hansen Athletics the spring after his second high school basketball season. His body has transformed from a sedan to a Humvee since then, the three-to-four gym appearances a week paying off. But, back then, the goal was always singular. Holt told coaches Darren Hansen and Shelton Robinson that he wanted to play college basketball.
It didn’t take long before he bought into their process to make that happen.
“I think a big switch was when he wanted to come in on game days and do a warmup and a prep. He would come in early in the morning before school,” Hansen said. “He kind of made that mental switch to that belief and that solidarity that he wanted to play college sports for sure and he would put the work in for it.”
Robinson remembers those early mornings well. He’s seen athletes roll through their high school career, reach the end and be left with regrets. Holt’s approach was the antithesis of that. Whether it be his second sport, football, or a Tuesday-night game against Pocatello, Holt prepared like it was his last go-round.
By the time he suited up, the work was done. He just had to play.
“Emmett’s body looked completely different before (Hansen Athletics) started with him,” Century coach Ryan Frost said. “To me, with high school kids, when you start getting stronger, you start getting more confident and I think that makes a big difference.
“Every (college) coach I talked to said, ‘I love how he handles that bump, that first bump.’ Whether it’s him driving and getting that first bump or him in the paint posting up. He’s able to handle contact … A lot of that is him getting stronger.”
Holt’s strength, his size created mismatches all over the floor. When a defender three inches shorter and 40 pounds lighter switched on to the Diamondbacks’ senior, Holt would dart to the paint or start backing down the smaller kid like he was a pile driver. All that weight and confidence built up produced a special inside-out player who terrorized local teams.
Holt’s next task will be terrorizing college teams, a more arduous physical challenge that the Century senior has been preparing for.
“I think playing on the mini hoop, playing dunk ball with my older brother helped,” Holt joked. “I think it helps with what I’ve been working out with Hansen and I think that just helps me be comfortable with my body.”