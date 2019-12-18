POCATELLO — Two Century football stars signed to play football at Idaho State on Wednesday, and the large crowd gathered around, not to mention the loud cheers, signified just how much Drew Gunter and De’Qua Lang meant to the Diamondbacks for four years.
“It’s about as good as a dream come true, from my perspective,” Century head football coach Travis Hobson said. “They’re a part of a group that kind of re-established a winning culture around here. When this school first opened up, it was a multiple state championship squad. As things changed, that was lost a little bit, and I think these guys are part of the group that came in and challenged and changed that culture.”
Now, after helping Century to back-to-back 4A District 4-5 titles, Gunter and Lang will have a chance to make their mark at another local program.
Along with Highland’s Kamiah Olsen, the duo comprised two of the three Gate City stars to commit to Idaho State on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for college football.
“I’m not going to lie, the process of going through it was kind of stressful,” Lang said.
“But at the end of the day, I knew at heart that I was staying home, so just to finally sign that paper, get that off my chest, I’m just proud to be a Bengal. I’m locked in already. From Day 1, I’m ready to go.”
The crowd of friends and family at Century High School erupted into applause when Hobson introduced Gunter and Lang, again when they put pen to paper to make things official, and again when each of the new Bengals gave a short speech.
“It’s crazy, but I guess that’s the love that you get when you’re a local and everybody wants to see you succeed,” Lang said. “Nothing can compare to this feeling that I feel right now.”
The story behind how the two friends ended up at Idaho State was very simple. The Bengals were Gunter’s main focus from the beginning, while Lang was also considering an offer from Montana State.
“He was kind of leaning towards (Montana State), so it was like, we might separate,” Gunter said. “We talked about it a little bit, and then he was like, ‘Well, I might just stay home.’ And I was like, ‘I might just stay home too, and we can just ride together at home.’”
With that settled, the two announced their commitments on Twitter within hours of each other on Tuesday. After playing their high school home games in Holt Arena, they won’t even have to get used to a new locker room.
Gunter, who set new school records at Century with 1,572 receiving yards in 2019 and 2,539 for his career, will join a receiving corps at Idaho State that’s been one of the strengths of the team in recent years.
Lang, an athletic defensive lineman, had 60 tackles and a sack for the Diamondbacks in 2019, along with three touchdowns — two rushing, one receiving — as an occasional short-yardage back.
He expects to stay on the defensive line at Idaho State.
“I think both of them have potential to play,” Hobson said. “Idaho State has some young talent. They’re both going to need to go in and compete for jobs. They’re both going to have to hit the weight room, and they’re going to find out that a college weight room is a little bit different from a high school weight room ... but once they get there, I think you’ll be talking about these guys in two, three, four years.”