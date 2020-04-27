Cassidee Whitehead's first college soccer experience came with plenty of ups and downs, but they prepared her for her next step.
The Highland High alumna, who spent the last two years playing soccer at Treasure Valley Community College, is continuing her career at the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.
She was a team captain and garnered All-Region honors at TVCC, but also had to adjust her leadership style and weathered a three-win freshman season. She gets a fresh start and a new transition at Providence, a four-year school that competes in the NAIA.
"I was trying to find schools that were four years, but were kind of near home," Whitehead said. "What really sold me on it was ... I talked to (head coach Brian Clarke) on the phone once and I was like, 'Wow, this guy's super awesome.' He just told me about the school and told me about all the girls and the type of playing style he likes and what he expects. He has really high expectations, and that's something I really liked."
Whitehead started nearly every game during her two seasons at TVCC, earning All-Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region honors as a freshman. The defensive midfielder helped the Chukars improve their record from 3-11-4 in 2018 to 7-10-1 in 2019 and heads to a Providence program that needs help in its back half. The Argonauts ranked ninth in the 13-team Cascade Collegiate Conference with 2.13 goals allowed per game in 2019.
Whitehead captained the Chukars from the defensive midfield while she was a sophomore, growing comfortable in the role after adjusting her leadership style to be more vocal.
"We improved as a team a lot, and I improved as a person, too," Whitehead said. "I had high expectations of the team and I voiced my opinion pretty well."
Providence went 5-11 last season and is set to return three players who were honorable mention all-CCC in 2019. Clarke has been the head coach since 2008 and was named Frontier Conference Coach of the Year in 2014.
"I talked to a few of the captains and the girls on the team, and they were super outgoing and super complimentary of the coaches and the team," Whitehead said.