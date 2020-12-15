Easton Durham’s Twitter bio is laid out like Army barracks. It’s perhaps the only thing traditional about his approach to an old art: recruiting. Durham’s 132-character bio is a neatly thought-out summary of himself, a snapshot and an eye-catcher all in one.
It reads: Highland High Idaho • C/O 2021 • 3 sport athlete • 4.5 40 yard • 3.9 GPA • 24/7 (two-star) • 1st team all conference QB and DB • |i fear GOD.|
“Basically, it’s like your application to get a job,” Durham, a senior quarterback at Highland, said.
Deciding on those listings in that order is a science, and Durham thinks it’s nearly perfect. It certainly fits the criteria. Those who deal with recruiting every day have begun to understand the wave of social media and its impact on recruiting. It can be free marketing if done right.
Some kids, though, don’t get that far.
Durham, who said both of his offers were a result of his social media persistence, went to a number of recruiting camps over the last two years. High school student-athletes pay to attend these camps, knowing they will be filmed and coaches will see it, either on tape or in-person. The camps also include speakers, who try and help kids navigate the sometimes-choppy recruiting waters. Years ago, social media mainly came up when coaches would tell kids to stay off it, that what they post on the internet lives forever.
Today, they practically tell kids it’s unacceptable if they’re aren’t using Twitter for hours a week — especially those who aren’t in the recruiting hotbeds of Miami, Los Angeles and Texas.
“I would say we have a little bit of a disadvantage, because we’re just a small state when it comes to college football,” Durham said. “Idaho high school sports, we definitely get overlooked, so I make it a priority to where I can get my name out there (on social media).”
Durham remembered someone telling him at the Rare Showcase this summer that Brandon Huffman, a recruiting analyst for 247Sports, won’t even evaluate a kid unless they have their credentials (height, weight, position, school, etc.) and Hudl link (game film and highlight tape) posted in their bio.
The more he started asking around, the more coaches he spoke with and the more he saw other kids following that basic criteria, the more Durham realized it wasn’t an exaggeration: Your social media presence can be the difference between getting a scholarship and not.
“The old-school way (of recruiting) is that the coaches will come and find you, they’ll come get you. That is so old-school. That is not 2020,” said Alec Simpson, a college football recruiting analyst for the recruiting service, Rivals.
“We are now in the Twitter era of recruiting, and that means you have to self-market yourself to college coaches. … All the coaches I talk to are on Twitter, and that’s the new way of recruiting. It’s no longer phone calls or letters.”
And when college coaches aren’t considering scouting Idaho a top priority, local recruits get desperate. They feel like they’ll never get noticed unless they take the initiative to put their name and film in front of coaches.
“I think people around here will hear it and hear it from me or any other gonna-be college athlete,” Durham said, “like, ‘You need to get your stuff up, dude. Like, you need to make a highlight film, you need to do this stuff or you’re not going to get looks because you’re an Idaho kid.”
Hunter Killian doesn’t follow that advice — and that’s not a bad thing. Coaches often speak of lunch-pail guys. Well, that’s Killian — and it’s hard to find those kids in 2020.
Social media certainly doesn’t help.
Killian has never seen the point of Twitter, which is to be expected. The Pocatello linebacker is the type of guy who made coach Dave Spillett open up the weight room early every morning so he could lift weights before school. The junior would probably rather go run wind sprints in a blizzard than worry about scrolling through Twitter.
And, perhaps, that works to his advantage.
“Sometimes, coaches want a guy who’s not as emotional and put-out-there and (someone who is) trying so hard to get an offer,” Killian said. “I feel like your hard work and your play on the field will get you anywhere.
“I just feel like you don’t need a Twitter to tell everybody about what stats you had that game or how you did on the season. I just feel like if a coach wants me on their team, they’ll find me.”
Spillett agrees — and he’s blunt about it.
He’ll tell you he thinks kids don’t need Twitter, that it can turn into a “really large production” with the self-promotion and offer announcements and constant barrage of direct messages to college coaches. He thinks a lot of it is downright fake.
“I’m probably just a little old-school in that,” he noted.
Perhaps. But, again, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Take these two approaches, for example. Both accomplish the same thing — contacting coaches — just in different ways.
“Most of the time, instead of tagging them, I like to direct message coaches (on Twitter) if they allow it,” Grace football and basketball player Gage Stoddard said. “I’ve always been told that you have to send it to as many as you can, that that’s how you get opportunities, so, gosh, I’d say I’ve DM’ed 30 or 40 coaches … and usually about 70% respond.”
From Spillett: “I put together recruiting packages and Hunter gives me an idea of where he’s interested in. Obviously, Hunter is already on a number of recruiting boards, so coaches are contacting me based off his film … We’ll send out that recruiting package (via email), which includes Hunter’s contact information, parents’ contact information, highlight film, as well as one to two full games.”
The two approaches become strikingly similar when posed like that. It’s just that one faction is full of, mainly, young kids who have grown up with social media, who know how to reach out to strangers and communicate through DMs.
Then there are others, like Spillett and Killian, who were taught that Twitter clout practically goes against every moral fiber of their being.
That’s the dichotomy that Century coach Travis Hobson struggles with.
“I’m pretty anti-social media myself, just for full disclosure,” he said. “Social media is a double-edged sword in my opinion. I think it’s becoming a necessary evil at this point in the game, especially with COVID.”
High school seniors are scared. Rightfully so. There has never been a worse year to try to get recruited, even in states like Idaho that played football in the fall.
The NCAA’s recruiting dead period, when coaches can’t have in-person contact with recruits, has been in effect for almost nine months. There are no official visits. Many schools have faced budget cuts that have trimmed scholarship numbers. Then there’s the NCAA rule that every student-athlete playing this season receives an extra year of eligibility. That’s good news for them and a nightmare for 2021 recruits.
If kids seemed nervous about receiving an offer in years past, the angst has begun to boil. Worst part is, no one has answers. Not college coaches. Not high school coaches. Not anyone. And what can kids do? Most, especially those in states that didn’t play in the fall, feel like there only hope is beefing up their time spent on social media in hopes of catching the eye of some college coach.
“This year, I see everyone’s posting stuff on Twitter, everyone’s posting their highlights and tagging coaches, commenting on coaches’ stuff, putting highlights on Hudl. So I was like, might as well hop on the train,” Century senior lineman Jaxsen Tuia said.
“I posted my highlights on Twitter and I got some looks at it. There’s where that one Division III college reached out to me (Tuia’s one current offer is to D-III Augsburg in Minnesota). I’ve had some NAIA schools reach out to me through Twitter, so for sure, Twitter’s been very helpful.”
There are some in the Gate City coming around to Twitter’s importance in the recruiting landscape. Like Tuia and Hobson, and even, to a lesser extent, Spillett, who noted, “I think social media is another great tool if it’s used the right way.”
Maybe in 10 years everyone will look back at this 2021 recruiting class as the one that helped expedite the total shift toward social-media centric recruiting. Or, perhaps, it’ll be the class that took it too far.
“I almost like harass them (college coaches) just to make sure it’s in their face and they see it,” Durham said. “I have to make sure (they’re like), ‘Oh, this Easton Durham kid is tagging me in all this crap, maybe I’ll check him out.
"Then, maybe they like me, maybe they don’t.”