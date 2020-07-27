POCATELLO — The Pocatello Razorbacks wasted no time establishing themselves at the Single-A American Legion state tournament Monday at Halliwell Park, putting up a 10-run second inning and blowing out Shelley, 18-7, in five innings.
"That was exactly what you want in the first game of a tournament like this," Razorbacks manager Duane Rawlings said. "We know Shelley is better than that, and we wanted to come out and jump on them right away."
The Razorbacks, technically the away team because they were seeded lower than Shelley, put up four runs with two outs in the top of the first, scoring on an error, an RBI single by Aaron Kearns and a wild pitch.
McCadden Evans then went to the mound and recorded a seven-pitch bottom of the first, getting the Razorbacks hitters bouncing back to the dugout ready to put up more runs.
"Mac Evans came out and just started on fire pitching for us," Rawlings said. "We came out and we batted through the entire lineup in the first inning, and we were excited. Then Mac came out, I think he threw about six pitches in the first inning ... all strikes, and we were ready to go. We came in and we were jacked up."
Jett Anderson singled home the first run of the inning, and Deakon Blackhawk drew a bases-loaded walk before Kearns doubled home two more.
Evans helped his own cause with a run-scoring single to make it 9-0, Scott Baker drew another bases-loaded walk, and two runs came in on a fielder's choice that was also the second out of the inning.
Anderson had an RBI double and Colton Sneddon singled him home before Shelley finally got out of the inning.
With a 14-0 lead, the rest of the game was a formality.
Rawlings pulled Evans after 2 2/3 innings and 55 pitches, hoping to use him again later in the week.
Shelley, to its credit, didn't stop fighting, drawing as close as 18-7 after the fourth inning, but both teams went scoreless in the fifth to end the game early.
"The only thing is, when you get up like that and it's hot like that, to keep the kids focused, and we got a little lax in the middle innings, which is something that we're continually working on," Rawlings said.
The Razorbacks moved to 33-7 on the year, and will play either Malad or Buhl at Halliwell at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.