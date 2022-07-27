Throughout the summer, Mikey Blackhawk has been working with Taylor Stringfellow, trying to help him nail a few fundamentals at the plate: Get your foot down. Keep your weight down. Keep your hands inside and get on plane.

“It sounds like a lot to do,” says Blackhawk, the Post 4 Razorbacks coach, “but when he does that, he does a good job of barrelling balls up like that.”

