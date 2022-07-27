Throughout the summer, Mikey Blackhawk has been working with Taylor Stringfellow, trying to help him nail a few fundamentals at the plate: Get your foot down. Keep your weight down. Keep your hands inside and get on plane.
“It sounds like a lot to do,” says Blackhawk, the Post 4 Razorbacks coach, “but when he does that, he does a good job of barrelling balls up like that.”
When Blackhawk said like that, he was referencing Stringfellow’s two-run, game-tying double Wednesday night against Nampa, helping the Razorbacks claw back and eventually hang on for a 4-3 state tournament win. With the victory, they move on to Thursday’s second round of the single-A tournament, facing the Pocatello Rebels at 7 p.m.
Lots made this Razorbacks win possible. Maddox Moore tossed a complete game, yielding three runs on five hits, issuing just one walk and collecting seven strikeouts. Garrett Keller drove in his team’s first run of the game, lacing a double to right, and after Stringfellow tied the game, Nick Ourada followed with an RBI single. That gave the Razorbacks the lead, and Moore closed things out on the mound.
That much was obvious to everyone watching. What was harder to notice was how the Razorbacks’ hitting came together.
Ahead of the game, Blackhawk delivered a message to his team: “We’re gonna cowboy up.”
Let him explain: “We're gonna crowd the plate, take the plate away and make them pitch to us. And that worked out. So we do that, we get a pitch we want and we make them hurt.”
On Wednesday, it worked in spades. The Razorbacks didn’t deliver an offensive onslaught, didn’t bury the Braves under a mountain of runs, but they did hit well enough. Keller, Stringfellow and Ourada supplied the run-scoring hits, but Alex Winn also recorded a base knock, and Ourada produced a two-hit outing as well.
Earlier in the season, when the summer is younger and the stakes are lower, maybe that would trouble Blackhawk. Maybe it would make him think twice about cowboying up. Not Wednesday night. At this stage in the season, it’s about winning, about moving on.
Thing is, for a few moments in Wednesday’s game, that outcome seemed in doubt for the Razorbacks. In the top of the seventh, Maddox got two strikes on Nampa hitter Nick Naillon, but Naillon proceeded to reach out to an outside pitch and dump it into center field. Leadoff hitter on in a one-run game. Except on the next at-bat, Lukas Renschler lined out to Keller, the Razorbacks shortstop, who lasered a throw over to first, doubling off Naillon.
Just like that: Two outs, nobody on. Imagine what that did for Moore’s confidence.
“Oh, it just shoots straight up,” Moore said. “You're like, we’re winning this game now.”
When Moore coaxed a groundout out of the next Nampa hitter, the Razorbacks did just that. Because of that, they’re moving on. At 7 p.m. Thursday, they will play the Rebels, the Gate City’s other single-A Legion team.
It’s an intriguing matchup on several levels: It’s between two teams from Pocatello. Razorbacks players know Rebels players, and vice versa. Heck, after Wednesday’s game, they hung out at the ballpark, giving each other a hard time. I’m gonna bean you tomorrow. I’m taking you deep tomorrow.
It’ll be an exciting game. It’s also a state tournament game between one team, the Razorbacks, who play one step higher than their opponent, the Rebels. Translation: The Razorbacks are in a lose-lose situation. Win, and they do what they’re expected to. Lose, and they suffer a massive upset.
So no pressure.
“I'm gonna go talk to the kids about it,” Blackhawk said, “and we're gonna come out, and just like I’ve been preaching all summer, play the game the right way and good things will happen. That's what we do.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.