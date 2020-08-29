REXBURG — Facing the uncommon situation of going against a team that could put just as much — or possibly even more — talent on the field, the Highland Rams couldn't afford to make many mistakes Saturday.
That's not the way things worked out, as defending Utah 4A champion Sky View handed the Rams a historic 45-0 loss in the closing game of the Rocky Mountain Rumble at Madison High School.
It was the first time Highland was shut out in a game since 1982, when the Rams lost 7-0 to Pocatello, and, even more astoundingly, the final margin of 45 points was Highland's worst loss since a 60-7 defeat against Borah in 1967.
"They're pretty good," Highland coach Gino Mariani said. "You have to give (Sky View) credit. They were all over us, and we didn't execute. This is about execution, and we didn't execute and they did."
The Rams' mistakes, especially in the first half, contributed to their demise.
Highland defensive linemen jumped offside on both of Sky View's first two drives, allowing the Bobcats to easily convert two third-and-short situations without even running a play on their way to a 14-0 lead — and the self-inflicted wounds didn't stop there.
A roughing the punter penalty bailed Sky View out of a fourth and long. Junior quarterback Jack Whitmer threw his first interception of the season, with the resulting short field gratefully turned into another touchdown by Sky View for a 21-0 lead.
"That didn't help," Mariani said. "We didn't get any kind of cohesiveness on offense. We left the defense out there for a lot of snaps in the first half, and never really got anything going."
And, backs against the wall already, the Rams went for it on fourth-and-2 late in the half in their own territory, getting stuffed and allowing Sky View to tack on a field goal before the break for a 24-0 lead.
Sky View had its easiest drive of the day coming out of halftime, with a simple slant combined with two missed tackles going for 77 yards before the Bobcats punched it into the end zone on the next play.
Easton Durham, Highland's starting quarterback a year ago, replaced Whitmer under center for the second half and led the Rams on their best drive of the day before throwing an interception inside Sky View's 30-yard line.
He threw another one on Highland's next drive before being replaced by freshman Drew Hymas for garbage time.
"We weren't out of the game at the half, we just needed to make some plays," Mariani said. "They came out and stuck a score on us, and we didn't do much with it after that. When you have that many turnovers, you're not going to be in the game."