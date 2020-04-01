Preston headlined this year's 4A All-Idaho boys basketball teams, announced Wednesday. The All-Idaho teams are voted on by the state's coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Ty Hyde earned player of the year honors, while Tyler Jones was named coach of the year and Luke Smellie earned first-team recognition.
Hyde was Preston's leader on both ends of the floor, averaging 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 blocked shots per game. The 6-foot-7 senior tallied 12 points, five rebounds, four blocks and three assists in the 4A state title game, which Preston won to claim its fourth state crown in five years.
"He was our No. 1 option and dominated the paint on both ends of the floor," Jones told the Statesman. "He was our difference-maker."
Smellie was the engine of Preston's offense, averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 assists per game. The 6-foot-2 senior put up 12.0 points, 8.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds in three games at state.
Jones guided the Indians to a 26-1 record and the program's fifth consecutive state-title game appearance.
Pocatello's Isaac Brown was a second-team honoree. The 6-foot senior averaged 16.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
4A ALL-IDAHO BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS
Player of the Year: Ty Hyde, sr., Preston
Coach of the Year: Tyler Jones, Preston
First team
Tyler Robinett, sr., Middleton
Johnny Radford, sr., Wood River
Luke Smellie, sr., Preston
Jace Whiting, sr., Burley
Second team
Sean Austin, jr., Kuna; Keynion Clark, sr., Idaho Falls; Kasen Carpenter, sr., Minico; Benny Kitchel, jr., Moscow; Isaac Brown, sr., Pocatello