It wasn't until Abie Keller started attracting attention from recruiters that she fully believed in her strengths as a volleyball player.
The coaches at Everett Community College believed in her enough to offer her a scholarship and a spot on the team.
Keller, a multisport athlete at Preston High School, recently signed to play volleyball for the Trojans, a two-year program in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC).
“For a while, I didn’t really try to reach out to any coaches because I have struggled throughout my high school career,” Keller told the Preston Citizen. “Once I started to get offers, I decided it would be best to start new and see where it could take me, and I am so excited to do that."
Keller was named third-team all-4A District 4-5 as a senior, when she helped Preston finish fourth in the 10-team conference standings.
She'll join a program at Everett that has struggled in recent seasons, going 6-10 in 2019-20, but also carried 11 freshmen on its 13-player roster last season.
Everett, Washington, is the largest city in Washington's Snohomish County, located about 30 miles north of Seattle.
“It came down to the fact that I felt more comfortable with the coach and possibilities that Everett has to offer, over any of the other schools," Keller said of her decision to sign with Everett. "While attending Everett, I will be able to experience so many new things. One of the bigger things that will change will be going from a small town to a big city."
Keller thanked her coaches for always reminding her of her talents — especially when she didn't believe in herself.
“I would like to thank all of my coaches for always pushing me to play and practice to my best ability, but most importantly knowing how good of a player I am at times when I feel like I am not,” she said. “I would like to thank coach Karaska (Haskell) for pushing me to come back and play and making me better."