Two local high school boys basketball teams climbed the rankings in the latest statewide media poll, released Tuesday.
Preston (18-1) moved from No. 2 into a tie for No. 1 in 4A with Middleton — the only team to beat the Indians this season.
West Side (16-3) moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in 2A, receiving three first-place votes this week.
Grace (11-10) remained tied for No. 5 in 1A DI.
Snake River (11-7), Bear Lake (13-7) and Malad (13-6) received votes, but were not ranked.
STATE MEDIA POLL
All records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 19-1 40 1
2. Rigby 18-1 27 3
3. Post Falls 17-3 21 4
4. Meridian 17-3 17 2
5. Borah 16-4 15 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
t-1. Middleton (4) 16-2 36 1
t-1. Preston (4) 18-1 36 2
3. Idaho Falls 14-4 24 4
4. Burley 14-5 9 —
5. Kuna 14-4 5 —
Others receiving votes: Lakeland 4, Moscow 4, Minico 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (7) 18-1 39 1
2. Kimberly (1) 17-1 33 2
3. Sugar-Salem 13-5 24 3
4. Teton 12-5 15 4
5. Kellogg 11-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (4) 14-2 36 1
2. West Side (3) 16-3 34 3
3. Marsing (1) 15-5 21 2
4. St. Maries 12-5 15 4
5. Nampa Christian 14-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 5, New Plymouth 2, Malad 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (3) 17-2 35 2
2. Potlatch (3) 17-2 33 3
3. Ambrose (2) 17-2 28 1
4. Valley 15-4 14 4
t-5. Grace 11-10 5 t-5
t-5. Oakley 15-5 5 —
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (6) 16-0 38 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 16-4 34 2
3. Garden Valley 13-3 19 3
4. Cascade 13-4 17 4
5. Mackay 16-4 11 5
Others receiving votes: Timberline (Weippe) 1.
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News