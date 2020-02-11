Frankman photo

West Side forward Isaac Frankman (30) goes up for a shot in the Pirates’ 67-46 victory over Malad on Jan. 30 in Dayton.

 Lamont Doney/Preston Citizen

Two local high school boys basketball teams climbed the rankings in the latest statewide media poll, released Tuesday.

Preston (18-1) moved from No. 2 into a tie for No. 1 in 4A with Middleton — the only team to beat the Indians this season.

West Side (16-3) moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in 2A, receiving three first-place votes this week.

Grace (11-10) remained tied for No. 5 in 1A DI.

Snake River (11-7), Bear Lake (13-7) and Malad (13-6) received votes, but were not ranked.

STATE MEDIA POLL

All records as of Monday

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 19-1 40 1

2. Rigby 18-1 27 3

3. Post Falls 17-3 21 4

4. Meridian 17-3 17 2

5. Borah 16-4 15 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

t-1. Middleton (4) 16-2 36 1

t-1. Preston (4) 18-1 36 2

3. Idaho Falls 14-4 24 4

4. Burley 14-5 9 —

5. Kuna 14-4 5 —

Others receiving votes: Lakeland 4, Moscow 4, Minico 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (7) 18-1 39 1

2. Kimberly (1) 17-1 33 2

3. Sugar-Salem 13-5 24 3

4. Teton 12-5 15 4

5. Kellogg 11-6 6 5

Others receiving votes: Snake River 3.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (4) 14-2 36 1

2. West Side (3) 16-3 34 3

3. Marsing (1) 15-5 21 2

4. St. Maries 12-5 15 4

5. Nampa Christian 14-6 6 5

Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 5, New Plymouth 2, Malad 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (3) 17-2 35 2

2. Potlatch (3) 17-2 33 3

3. Ambrose (2) 17-2 28 1

4. Valley 15-4 14 4

t-5. Grace 11-10 5 t-5

t-5. Oakley 15-5 5 —

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lakeside (6) 16-0 38 1

2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 16-4 34 2

3. Garden Valley 13-3 19 3

4. Cascade 13-4 17 4

5. Mackay 16-4 11 5

Others receiving votes: Timberline (Weippe) 1.

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News

