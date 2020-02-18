Preston, tied with Middleton at the top of 4A a week ago, took over the unanimous top spot in this week's Idaho boys basketball media poll, released Tuesday.
The Indians, now 20-1, received all seven first-place votes from a statewide panel of voters.
Among other local teams, West Side remained second in 2A, one point behind North Fremont. Bear Lake broke into the 2A poll at fifth, and Malad also received one vote in 2A.
Marsh Valley received two votes in 3A, and Grace did the same in 1A DI.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 20-1 35 1
2. Rigby 20-1 25 2
3. Post Falls 18-3 19 3
4. Borah 17-4 14 5
5. Meridian 18-3 12 4
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (7) 20-1 35 t-1
2. Middleton 17-3 27 t-1
3. Idaho Falls 16-4 22 3
t-4. Burley 15-6 8 4
t-4. Kuna 15-5 8 5
Others receiving votes: Moscow 3, Lakeland 1, Minico 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 20-1 34 1
2. Kimberly (1) 19-1 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 15-5 21 3
4. Teton 13-6 11 4
5. Kellogg 13-6 8 5
Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (4) 17-2 32 1
2. West Side (3) 18-3 31 2
3. St. Maries 14-5 19 4
4. Marsing 15-6 12 3
5. Bear Lake 14-7 6 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2, New Plymouth 1, Malad 1, Cole Valley Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 18-2 35 1
2. Potlatch 18-2 28 2
3. Ambrose 18-2 21 3
4. Valley 16-5 10 4
5. Oakley 16-5 7 t-5
Others receiving votes: Grace 2, Liberty Charter 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 17-0 33 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 17-4 30 2
3. Garden Valley 14-3 21 3
4. Cascade 15-3 13 4
5. Mackay 17-4 7 5
Others receiving votes: Timberline (Weippe) 1.