This fall, Ty Hyde and Scott Dunn helped resurrect Preston's football program and lead the Indians back to the playoffs.
On Thursday, the teammates signed with college programs.
Hyde, Preston's 6-foot-7, 240-pound quarterback/defensive end, signed to Dixie State University. Dunn, the Indians' 6-foot-2 pass-catching playmaker, signed with Snow College.
The multisport stars signed together during a ceremony at Preston High School.
"I’m absolutely pumped because all I’ve wanted, my whole life, was a shot to play Division I sports, whether it be basketball or football,” Hyde said. “And Dixie State, once they saw me, they came down to my basketball practice, they offered me at basketball practice, and that’s really all I wanted, was an opportunity.”
Dixie State, which is led by former Snow College head coach Paul Peterson, went 8-3 a year ago in its final season as an NCAA Division II program.
The Trailblazers currently transitioning to Division I and will be a full member on July 1.
Hyde threw for 2,042 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in nine games for the Indians in 2019. He chipped in a sack and two tackles for loss on defense.
Hyde is also an all-state basketball player and the Idaho State Journal's reigning All-Area Player of the Year.
Despite his exploits on the basketball court, Hyde is headed to St. George, Utah, to continue his career on the gridiron.
“The thing that they’ve told me they’ve seen is a bunch of potential," Hyde said. "So whether I need to play tight end or O-line or D-end, it doesn’t really matter."
Dunn, who also plays for Preston's basketball team, hauled in 402 yards receiving and five touchdowns despite missing the final five football games of 2019 with a broken arm. The speedster was all over the field for Preston, contributing as a receiver, runner, kick returner, punt returner, defensive back and placekicker.
In addition to his receiving stats, Dunn had one interception and one punt-return touchdown and made 10 of 13 point-after attempts and an 18-yard field goal.
Dunn's season ended Oct. 4 against Minico, when he chased down a Spartans ballcarrier who started several yards ahead of him and made a touchdown-saving tackle in a game Preston lost by two points.
“Luckily, Snow saw the highlights from the season and that play I caused breaking my arm,” Dunn said when asked if he was nervous that the injury would deter any potential college suitors. “Luckily, they got their hands on that, but I was worried at first, for sure.”
Snow College, located in Ephraim, Utah, plays in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The Badgers have a history of sending their athletes to four-year programs, and that’s something that resonated with Dunn. The Badgers went 5-3 this past season.
“I’m really excited,” said Dunn, who was also recruited by the College of Idaho. “They like to get kids out to bigger-named schools. They take a lot of pride in that. ... I haven’t played in so long because I broke my arm, so I’m really excited to get back on the field and start playing again.”
Hyde and Dunn plan to enroll at their respective schools for the upcoming fall semester.
Idaho State Journal sports editor Madison Guernsey contributed to this story.