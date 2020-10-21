PRESTON – Sam Jeppsen collapsed on the ground. The punishment of letting up, he thought.
Jeppsen, a senior at Preston, was just a stride or two behind Pocatello senior Shane Grad as the two hung a right off a small bridge and raced the final 200 meters down a straightaway at Preston Golf Course.
Jeppsen didn't figure he could edge out Grad. Perhaps he was right. But, about a half-hour later, he limped up to the front of the crowd to collect his second-place medal, the lingering effects of not even trying.
"I feel like I kind of gave up. I was like, 'I don't think I have it in me.'" Jeppsen said. "The second I let off of him, I feel like everything cramped up. Everything was either cramping or I couldn't feel it.
"I feel like if I kept going, I may have been able to catch Shane, but I sure would have finished stronger."
Grad edged out Jeppsen by four seconds, crossing the 5k finish line in 15:52 to secure the 4A District 5 boys cross country championship.
“He was getting closer to me and I just gave it another level and then I started pulling away from him,” Grad said. “It feels good … I know that I can push it and the mentality you have to have is that you’re going to hurt so you need to keep the pressure on.”
Regardless of the 1-2 outcome, Jeppsen's Preston Indians took home the boys' team title for the third-straight year on Wednesday with 27 points, followed by Poky (38) and Century (70).
Preston's seven scorers all places with the top-12 while Pocatello managed three top-10 finishers in Grad, Brevin Vaughn and Sunny Gunn. Century, the lone school of the three to miss out on the boys' and girls' state bid, had just one runner place inside the top-10, Xander Thompson.
“He broke our school record a couple of weeks ago (with a 16:03),” Century coach Todd Nunan of Thompson. “We had some good performances and we had a great season … I mean, two of the best teams in the state are here today. It’s a tight district.”
The girls’ race featured far less drama. Poky sophomore Bailey Bird cruised to an easy victory, crossing the finish line in 19:10 -- nearly 40 seconds before the second-place finisher.
“She’s just a strong girl,” Poky coach Shannon Whitmer said of Bird. “Sometimes, like anyone, she gets a little nervous before the race. When she just lets herself go, like today, she’s at her best. She’s pretty impressive.”
Behind Bird, Preston placed four girls -- McKinley Scott, Angelie Scott, Maren Leffler and Elly Jeppsen -- in the top-six en route to a first-place finish. The Preston girls bested the three-team field with 27 points while Poky finished second (36 points) and Century third (73).
Preston won its first girls’ cross country district championship since 2016 and captured both conference titles for the first time since 2011.
“The kids have been working hard all season to be running their best here late in the year, and to win two district championships, the boys and the girls, it was just a special day for sure and something that we want to build on next week at the state meet,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones told The Herald Journal.
Along with Preston, Pocatello’s boys’ and girls’ cross country squads advanced to the state meet, which is set to start next Friday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
“It’s nice, but it wasn’t a cakewalk by any means,” Whitmer said. “We’ve been in this three-team conference before and it’s really tough.”