Preston was the top local team represented in the most recent boys basketball media poll, placing second in 4A behind Middleton in a close vote.
The poll was released Tuesday.
The Indians received three first-place votes and 31 points to Middleton's four and 32, respectively.
West Side was third in 2A, with Malad fifth. North Gem was fourth in 1A DII.
Snake River received two votes and Marsh Valley one in 3A, but they were not ranked.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 15-1 35 1
2. Borah 13-2 22 2
3. Rigby 15-1 20 t-4
4. Post Falls 15-3 14 t-4
5. Meridian 13-2 13 3
Others receiving votes: Eagle 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 12-2 32 1
2. Preston (3) 15-1 31 2
3. Lakeland 13-1 18 3
4. Minico 11-4 13 4
5. Burley 11-4 7 —
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3, Kuna 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (5) 15-1 33 1
2. Kimberly (2) 12-1 30 2
3. Sugar-Salem 10-3 21 3
4. Teton 10-3 13 4
5. Kellogg 8-5 4 t-5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 2, South Fremont 1, Marsh Valley 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (7) 12-1 35 1
2. Marsing 12-3 24 4
3. West Side 12-3 22 3
4. Nampa Christian 13-3 14 2
5. Malad 10-4 7 —
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ambrose (6) 14-1 33 2
2. Lapwai (1) 13-2 29 3
3. Potlatch 13-2 22 1
4. Wilder 15-1 11 4
5. Valley 11-3 5 5
Others receiving votes: Oakley 3, Kamiah 1, Prairie 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 11-0 32 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 13-4 29 2
3. Garden Valley 12-2 23 3
4. North Gem 12-2 10 5
5. Cascade 11-3 9 4
Others receiving votes: Mackay 2.
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman