NAMPA — Years in the future, when he retires and his hair grays, Ryan Harris might smile when he thinks about his Preston team’s matchup with Burley in this 4A state tournament. On Friday afternoon, the Indians drew the task nobody particularly wants: Guarding Amari Whiting, the Oregon commit who averages a double-double, the slender guard who torches defenses like they’re already doused in gasoline.
Truth be told, Harris helped Preston make things tough on Whiting. She struggled early on, connecting on just a few of her first shots. In fact, Preston trailed by just six at the break, which meant the Indians’ approach was working. This game was turning into a messy affair, and the Indians dragged Whiting into the mud with them.
So Harris might feel proud of the way his team slowed down Whiting, but in Burley’s 49-36 win over Preston here at the Idaho Center, the Bobcats reiterated what they’ve shown all season: Whiting is inevitable. All told, she posted 29 points and seven rebounds, punishing Preston with buckets from a flurry of locations, sending the Indians into Saturday’s third-place game against Blackfoot.
“I think we definitely made her work for it,” Harris said. “We’ve just got to score a few more points. The last couple years, we were able to hold her in the mid-teens, and then score more points. Last year, we season swept them. This year, we just didn’t have offensive firepower.”
That’s the other part of this Preston loss. The Indians shot just 34% from the field. They lost 19 turnovers. Hailey Meek led her team with 11 points, draining three triples on an efficient shooting outing, but none of her teammates scored in double figures. For Preston, that made it exceedingly difficult to make any type of progress in getting back into the game.
Make no mistake, though: Preston had its chances. It wasn’t until later into the game that the Bobcats pulled away. Even when the third frame came to an end, Burley owned just a five-point lead, leaving Preston an opportunity to make things interesting, even if just a tad.
The Indians just never found ways to capitalize.
“(We couldn’t) match their physicality on defense,” Harris said. “When we come up and set a ball screen, we’re not being physical and getting to the basket, allowing them to wall us and keep it on the perimeter a little bit, instead of getting to the basket and getting to the foul line.
“We couldn’t get our post game going. We were trying early to find Akazia (Knapp) and Amber (Anderson) on the block, and we got it to them early a couple times, and then that went away. We weren’t able to keep doing that.”
Preston paid for it to the tune of a disastrous fourth quarter. Burley outscored Preston, 18-10, in the final frame. Whiting finally unleashed the parts of her game she couldn’t earlier, connecting on contested triples, finishing scoop layups and really, controlling the pace of the game in ways only Power 5 commits can.
That gave Harris a chance to reflect on the gravity of this matchup. How often does a player of Whiting’s caliber come through this area? Even when one does, what are the chances Preston runs into her? The Indians would have preferred to win this game, which is about the most obvious statement this newspaper has ever printed, but perhaps falling to a team that rosters a player like Whiting makes things easier to stomach.
Right?
For his part, Harris seemed to agree, but it was clear his mind had already shifted elsewhere.
“We play a very good Blackfoot team tomorrow. We’ve got to be excited about that because we’re still playing for a trophy,” Harris said. “You’re gonna have to get them lifted back up. We made the trip over to Boise to try and win a state title, and that’s out of reach now. We’re gonna build them up, encourage them, give them some hugs. Get them ready to go tomorrow.”