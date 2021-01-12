The first high school girls basketball media poll of the season, released Tuesday, featured two local teams in the top spot in their classifications and plenty others dotted among the rankings.
The Preston Indians, who have shot off to a 13-4 start, received seven of a possible 10 first-place votes to take the top spot in 4A. Despite not getting a first-place vote, Blackfoot was right below the Indians at No. 2, and Century, which did receive a first-place vote, slotted in at No. 4.
The Rockland Bulldogs, defending state champions in 1A DII, received nine first-place votes to easily top the poll in that classification. The other first-place vote went to No. 4 Garden Valley.
Strong starts for Snake River (12-2) and Grace (12-1) have the Panthers and Grizzlies third in 3A and 1A DI, respectively. Both are facing tough competition to move up, with defending state champion Sugar-Salem (which has handed Snake River its only two losses) No. 1 in 3A and undefeated Lapwai the unanimous top team in 1A DI.
No other local teams found themselves in the top five of their respective classifications, but American Falls, Marsh Valley (both 3A), West Side (2A) and North Gem (1A DII) were in the "others receiving votes" section.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (7) 9-0 40
2. Coeur d'Alene (1) 12-1 36
3. Thunder Ridge (2) 13-1 27
4. Rigby 12-2 26
5. Meridian 8-2 9
Others receiving votes: Boise 5, Rocky Mountain 4, Eagle 3.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (7) 13-4 46
2. Blackfoot 10-4 29
3. Middleton (1) 6-0 23
4. Century (1) 10-5 21
5. Burley 9-4 20
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 6, Skyline 3, Mountain Home 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (7) 13-1 47
2. Timberlake (3) 8-2 34
3. Snake River 12-2 30
4. Bonners Ferry 7-2 16
5. Parma 8-4 8
Others receiving votes: American Falls 4, Filer 4, Gooding 4, Kimberly 2, Marsh Valley 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (7) 14-1 42
2. Cole Valley Christian (2) 10-1 35
3. Melba (1) 13-1 33
4. Grangeville 9-3 21
5. West Jefferson 10-3 8
Valley 4, Nampa Christian 3, North Fremont 2, New Plymouth 1, West Side 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (10) 12-0 50
2. Prairie 11-1 37
3. Grace 12-1 25
4. Butte County 12-2 16
5. Genesee 7-2 8
Liberty Charter 5, Murtaugh 3, Lighthouse Christian 2, Rimrock 2, Raft River 1, Shoshone 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (9) 11-1 46
2. Tri-Valley 9-1 35
3. Kendrick 9-3 27
4. Garden Valley (1) 5-2 15
5. Camas County 7-2 10
Carey 6, Clark Fork 4, Mackay 3, Dietrich 2, Council 1, North Gem 1.