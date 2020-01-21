James Bodily North Gem basketball
North Gem's James Bodily (22) rises to shoot during a game Jan. 10 at Rockland.

 Doug Lindley/Idaho State Journal

Four local boys basketball teams were ranked in the latest state media poll, released Tuesday.

Preston (13-1) and Pocatello (10-3) retained their spots at No. 2 and No. 5, respectively, in 4A.

West Side (10-2) moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 in 2A.

And North Gem (11-1) entered the top five, in the No. 5 slot, in 1A DII.

Snake River (7-6) and Bear Lake (8-6) fell out of the rankings.

BOYS BASKETBALL STATE MEDIA POLL

Records as of Monday, Jan. 20

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 13-1 35 1

2. Borah 11-2 21 2

3. Meridian 11-2 18 3

t-4. Post Falls 14-3 15 4

t-4. Rigby 12-1 15 5

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (4) 10-2 32 1

2. Preston (3) 13-1 31 2

3. Lakeland 11-1 19 3

4. Minico 10-3 8 —

5. Pocatello 10-3 7 5

Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 4, Kuna 2, Burley 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (6) 12-1 34 1

2. Kimberly (1) 10-1 29 2

3. Sugar-Salem 9-2 21 3

4. Teton 9-2 13 4

t-5. Kellogg 7-4 3 —

t-5. South Fremont 8-4 3 —

Others receiving votes: Snake River 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (7) 10-1 35 1

2. Nampa Christian 12-2 22 2

3. West Side 10-2 19 5

4. Marsing 10-3 11 —

5. Melba 9-4 9 4

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 4, Malad 4, New Plymouth 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Potlatch (6) 12-1 34 1

2. Ambrose (1) 13-1 27 2

3. Lapwai 10-2 23 3

4. Wilder 13-1 8 —

5. Valley 8-3 6 4

Others receiving votes: Oakley 2, Kamiah 2, Shoshone 2, Prairie 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lakeside (5) 9-0 32 1

2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 12-4 22 3

3. Garden Valley 8-2 18 2

4. Cascade 10-2 18 4

5. North Gem 11-1 7 —

Others receiving votes: Council 4, Mackay 2, Carey 1, Camas County 1.

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune

