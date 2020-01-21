Four local boys basketball teams were ranked in the latest state media poll, released Tuesday.
Preston (13-1) and Pocatello (10-3) retained their spots at No. 2 and No. 5, respectively, in 4A.
West Side (10-2) moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 in 2A.
And North Gem (11-1) entered the top five, in the No. 5 slot, in 1A DII.
Snake River (7-6) and Bear Lake (8-6) fell out of the rankings.
BOYS BASKETBALL STATE MEDIA POLL
Records as of Monday, Jan. 20
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 13-1 35 1
2. Borah 11-2 21 2
3. Meridian 11-2 18 3
t-4. Post Falls 14-3 15 4
t-4. Rigby 12-1 15 5
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 10-2 32 1
2. Preston (3) 13-1 31 2
3. Lakeland 11-1 19 3
4. Minico 10-3 8 —
5. Pocatello 10-3 7 5
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 4, Kuna 2, Burley 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 12-1 34 1
2. Kimberly (1) 10-1 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 9-2 21 3
4. Teton 9-2 13 4
t-5. Kellogg 7-4 3 —
t-5. South Fremont 8-4 3 —
Others receiving votes: Snake River 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (7) 10-1 35 1
2. Nampa Christian 12-2 22 2
3. West Side 10-2 19 5
4. Marsing 10-3 11 —
5. Melba 9-4 9 4
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 4, Malad 4, New Plymouth 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Potlatch (6) 12-1 34 1
2. Ambrose (1) 13-1 27 2
3. Lapwai 10-2 23 3
4. Wilder 13-1 8 —
5. Valley 8-3 6 4
Others receiving votes: Oakley 2, Kamiah 2, Shoshone 2, Prairie 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 9-0 32 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 12-4 22 3
3. Garden Valley 8-2 18 2
4. Cascade 10-2 18 4
5. North Gem 11-1 7 —
Others receiving votes: Council 4, Mackay 2, Carey 1, Camas County 1.
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune