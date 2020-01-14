Preston leads local teams in the latest high school boys basketball media poll, released Tuesday.
The Indians (11-1) are ranked second in 4A, moving down from their No. 1 spot despite winning their last seven games. Conference rival Pocatello (9-2) is ranked No. 5 in 4A after being unranked last week. Poky plays Friday at Preston in a pivotal matchup.
Snake River (6-5) retained its No. 5 spot in 3A. Bear Lake (8-4) and West Side (8-2) are ranked No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, in 2A. The Bears and Pirates face off Saturday in Montpelier.
North Gem (9-1), received votes, but is not ranked in 1A DII.
Rocky Mountain (11-1), Middleton (8-2), Fruitland (10-1), North Fremont (8-1), Potlatch (10-1) and Lakeside (8-0) are the No. 1-ranked teams in 5A-1A DII, respectively.
STATE MEDIA POLL
*Records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 11-1 35 1
2. Borah 10-1 28 2
3. Meridian 10-1 15 5
4. Post Falls 12-3 13 3
5. Rigby 11-1 10 4
Others receiving votes: Eagle 2, Lewiston 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 8-2 32 2
2. Preston (3) 11-1 31 1
3. Lakeland 10-1 17 3
4. Idaho Falls 7-2 9 4
5. Pocatello 9-2 7 —
Others receiving votes: Minico 4, Kuna 3, Nampa 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 10-1 34 1
2. Kimberly (1) 8-1 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 8-2 21 3
4. Teton 9-2 13 —
5. Snake River 6-5 4 5
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 3, South Fremont 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (4) 8-1 32 1
2. Nampa Christian (3) 11-1 30 2
3. Bear Lake 8-4 17 4
4. Melba 8-3 9 3
5. West Side 8-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 5, New Plymouth 4, Marsing 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Potlatch (4) 10-1 32 1
2. Ambrose (3) 11-1 30 2
3. Lapwai 8-2 21 3
4. Valley 8-2 7 —
5. Prairie 6-3 6 5
Others receiving votes: Oakley 4, Wilder 2, Kamiah 2, Shoshone 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (3) 8-0 24 2
2. Garden Valley (1) 7-2 22 1
3. Lighthouse Christian (2) 9-4 21 3
4. Cascade 8-2 15 —
5. Carey (1) 9-4 10 4
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Dietrich 4, Timberline 2, Genesis Prep 2, Mackay 1.
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News