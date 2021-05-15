POCATELLO – All year long – from football to volleyball to soccer to basketball to wrestling to softball to baseball – coaches in 4A District 5 have tried to wrap their heads around the lunacy that is a three-team conference.
Now, track coaches are being exposed to the downfall of Pocatello, Preston and Century in its own conference. Because trips to state are decided solely based upon the district championships and because a three-team conference doesn’t earn many state bids (top two in individual events and only the first-place relay teams), possible title contenders have been left without an opportunity.
“After competing in this conference and seeing the quality of athletes we have,” Century track coach Bill Vasas said Friday, “I can see why the 4th and 6th district teams wanted nothing to do with us anymore.”
Preston’s 4x400 girls relay team of Kylie Larsen, Taylor Romney, Riley Ward and Elly Jeppsen encountered perhaps the most frustrating case of how a three-team conference can dash state hopes. The Indians’ squad finished in 4:07.03, which was more than two seconds faster than the previous 4A record this season. Problem was, the Pocatello squad of McKinlee Anderson, Alyssa Covey, Chloe Fullmer and Hailey Renzello finished less than a second faster and will run in Boise over Preston.
Still, the Preston girls notched the overall title, 72-68, over Pocatello. Meanwhile, the Preston and Century boys tied for gold, both finishing the two-day event with 70 points.
“I’m excited for the team,” Preston coach Brandon Lyon told The Herald-Journal. “This is as competitive of a district as there is in the state, so to come away with a district championship as a team is a really big accomplishment for the kids.”
The Preston girls were led by hurdler Mickayla Robertson, thrower Akazia Knapp and standout freshman middle distance/distance runner Angelie Scott. Robertson beat all comers in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, as did Knapp in the discus (96 feet) and shot put.
Scott captured a gold medal in the 1,600, a silver in the 3,200 (11:45) and a bronze in the 800 (2:24). Jeppsen was the runner-up in the 400, as was Romney in the 800 and Larsen in the 300 hurdles. Chakobi Lewis was triumphant for Preston in the pole vault.
Samantha Whiteley placed third in the high jump (4-10), while Olivia Tracy was third in the triple jump. Lyon is pretty confident both girls will receive wildcard entries to state, and is hopeful Ward will be selected in the 1,600. No such allowances are made for relay teams.
Leading the charge for the Preston boys was Brecker Knapp, who bested his competition in both hurdles races. Charles Iverson gave Preston a 1-2 sweep in the 110 hurdles.
The Indians also went 1-2 in the high jump. Taite Priestley cleared the bar at 6-8 for the fourth straight meet — he went 6-10 a couple weeks ago — and teammate Tyler Lindhardt was successful at 6-2.
Priestley has been competing all season long was a torn meniscus in his plant foot — an injury he suffered during the basketball season.
“There is a considerable amount of pain that has gone into my season,” said Priestley, who is Idaho’s best high jumper regardless of classification. “I’ve had to limit the amount of practices and the amount of meets that I could participate in, making my torn meniscus not only a physical pain, but a mental hindrance as well.”
Benson Palmer soared over the bar at 13-6 to claim the gold medal in the pole vault for Preston, while teammate Kimble Rigby (12-6) was the runner-up. Nick Nielson earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium in the long jump (20-6.75) for the Indians, as did teammate Cole Harris in the 400.
Preston’s Sam Jeppsen was the silver medalist in the 1600 (4:26) and 3200 to Poky’s Shane Gard. Jeppsen and Gard, the reigning 4A cross country champion, are two of the best distance runners in the entire state.
Gard contributed to more points than anyone for Pocatello. The senior distance specialist finished first in the 800 (1:54 // PR), 1600 (4:25), 3200 (9:33) and was a part of the Indians’ first-place 4x400 relay team (3:27).
“The goal is to win all three of those big events (at state) and win that 4x400. It would be awesome to do that -- get four state titles in one meet,” Gard said. “I think it’s (possible). It won’t be easy because I’ve got a target on my back but I’m willing to work for it. I’m not just going to give it up.”
Sophomore Brody Burch, who was also on Poky’s 4x400 team, finished two second behind Gard in the 800, but placed second and earned a spot to state. Other Pocatello boys heading to Boise are Kaden Hottel, who jumped over 41 feet in the triple jump to earn gold, and Matthew Christensen, who placed second in the long jump with a 20-foot, 4-inch leap.
On the girls side, freshman sprinter Matejah Mangum added another dominating performance to cement herself as a candidate for the fastest girl in the state distinction over the next four years. She ran a PR in the 100 (12.25), won the 200 by almost a second-and-a-half (25.17) and helped the Poky 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams win gold and punch their ticket to state (50.03)
“I work really hard as much as I can. I know I’m not the best so I don’t let it get to my head,” Mangum said. “I know I can lose at any time so I work my butt off.”
Mangum wasn’t the only Pocatello champion at districts. Ellie Johnson took gold in the girls triple jump. Hailey Renzello won the 800m in 2:19. Sophomore Bailey Bird took gold in the 3200 by almost six seconds. And high jumper Hallie Pearson cleared a five-foot bar to finish first.
To propel the Century boys to a first-place finish, the Diamondbacks leaned on their throwers and sprinters.
Brothers Bruin and Titan Fleischmann finished 1-2 in both the shot put and discus, with Bruin edging out his older sibling in the latter and Titan earning gold in the former. In the sprints, the Diamondbacks’ boys won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and swept the podium in the 100 and 200, with senior Jonah Sowell taking gold in both. Sowell’s 11:07 100-meter time vaulted him to sixth in the state for 4A and the 22.59 he ran in the 200 did the same
“I guess it was just a day to PR,” Sowell said. “I want to be a top contender (at state), get up there in maybe the top eight – but we’ll see.”
Again showing out for the Century girls was Tenleigh Smith, who entered Saturday with the fastest 400-meter time in 4A. The senior didn’t run a PR, but her 59.42 was good enough for first.
Other Diamondback girls heading to state are gold medalist Allison McKinley (long jump) and silver medalists Hattie Jackson (high jump), Remy Boomer (shot put) and Kolae Knudsen (triple jump).
The Herald Journal’s Jason Turner contributed to this report.