It was four years ago when Preston girls soccer coach Brandon Lyon first started talking about the potential of his 2021 senior class.
Those eight seniors have certainly taken their lumps at times throughout the course of their prep careers, but there’s no doubt they’re reaching their potential at the absolute right time.
Addison Moser scored a goal and assisted on another, and fellow senior Sydnee Marlow made two gigantic saves in a shootout to propel Preston past Columbia in their semifinal showdown in the 4A state tournament on Friday afternoon at Hillcrest High School. The two teams were knotted up at 2-2 after 80 minutes of action and also after a pair of overtime sessions, setting the stage for a shootout which the Indians won, 4-2.
“We knew from a young age that they were a talented group,” Lyon said. “They've been playing together for a long time, and to see them reach this game their senior year is really special. With my daughter in this class, we've had a close relationship over the years, and they have seen absolutely everything over the course of their high school careers.
“Four of them started varsity as freshmen, six played some varsity, and we lost the first five games of that season by quite a bit. And we've seen every up and down, every emotion possible in this game, between then and now. So for them to be at this point, ready to play in the state championship tomorrow, is a testament to what they have given to this game.”
The only team standing in the way of Preston's second state championship since 2015 is an undefeated Twin Falls (14-0-1) side. The Bruins, champions of District 4, advanced to the finals with a 2-0 triumph over Middleton. Ironically, Preston edged Twin Falls 1-0 on a golden goal in the final few seconds of overtime to claim its 4A title in ’15.
The Indians (12-6-0), champions of District 5, had to chase the game after the Wildcats dented the scoreboard in the 15th minute.
“They were a very talented team with a lot of speed up top, and we struggled at the beginning to figure a couple of things out defensively,” Lyon said. “But we got settled in a bit and really improved defensively.”
Preston equalized with about five minutes remaining in the opening half when Moser tracked down a lengthy free kick from senior Kylie Larsen and beat Columbia’s goalkeeper one-on-one. The Indians, winners of six straight, struck again in the 55th minute when Larsen found Moser on a free kick, and Moser found the feet of Isabel Gonzales, who deposited her shot inside the back corner of the goal from just inside the 18-yard box.
Moser and fellow senior Quincy Hyde each had opportunities to extend Preston’s lead to 3-1, but Columbia, the runner-ups from District 3, pulled even at 2-2 with about five minutes remaining in regulation courtesy of a header. Neither team had any legitimate scoring chances in either overtime, Lyon said.
Preston missed its first shot from the penalty spot, but seniors Ashley Lowe-Anderson, Moser, Larsen and Aspen Jensen proceeded to bury their PKs in succession. Jensen iced the game with her shot.
Columbia converted its first two penalty kicks, but Marlow stoned the Wildcats on their next two.