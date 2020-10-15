The Preston girls soccer team won the 4A District 5 title by the slimmest of margins Thursday, as Ella Jeppsen’s second-half goal held up in a 1-0 win over Century at Preston.
The win sends the Indians to the state tournament. It was the first time Preston has won a district soccer title, boys or girls, on its home field since moving to 4A.
“This group of girls, we’ve never pushed a group harder through the offseason, through the summer and into the season,” Preston coach Brandon Lyon said. “But this group of girls, they dedicated everything to make this happen.
“They’ve worked as hard as any group we’ve ever had in the summer, in the weight room, on the field, just everything, and to see this happen for them, I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve put in. They deserve this.”
The Indians outshot Century 11-1 in the first half, but didn’t score until Jeppsen, a freshman, volleyed in a corner kick from Abigail Lyon in the 66th minute.
“That’s exactly what we’ve been building toward is to be able to control a game like that,” Brandon Lyon said. “We’ve got the talent to do it, it was just a matter of working through some kinks through the season, some little things, tactical things, technical things, and that was awesome to see.”
Goalkeeper Sydnee Marlow kept the shutout for Preston.
Century had several chances to get the goal back late in the game, including multiple corners and two dangerous free kicks just outside the box, but Marlow and her defense were equal to them all.
“In the past, we’ve let a goal in or two, but I couldn’t have done it without my backline, my midfielders, my forwards,” Marlow said. “We really worked as a team as a whole. Not only did I save a goal, but our whole team saved a goal.”
Preston (10-6-0) plays the No. 1 seed from District 3 in the first round of the state tournament on Oct. 22 at Hillcrest.
Century’s season is over. The Diamondbacks finished 2-7-3.
— The Logan Herald Journal’s Jason Turner contributed to this report.