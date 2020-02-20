BOISE — Preston couldn't come through in a hectic final few moments, losing 49-45 to Caldwell in the opening round of the 4A state tournament Thursday at Timberline High.
The Indians (19-8) had multiple chances to cut Caldwell's two-possession lead to one score in the final two minutes, but the Cougars (22-3) held off the late charge to advance to Friday's state semifinals.
Preston plays Friday in the consolation bracket against either Blackfoot or Century.
This story will be updated.
CALDWELL 49, PRESTON 45
Preston 10 8 13 14 — 45
Caldwell 12 13 10 14 — 49
Preston — H. Meek 9, Marlow 3, Robertson 7, S. Meek 5, Harris 2, Pugmire 12, Larsen 7.
Caldwell — Bower 2, Campos 2, Williams 17, Dennett 7, Martinez 9, Kennedy 8, Moore 4.