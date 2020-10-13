A first-half goal was all that separated Preston and Pocatello boys soccer on Tuesday, as Preston moved on with a 1-0 home win in the 4A District 5 tournament and Pocatello's season ended.
Preston now plays at Century on Thursday, needing to win to force a winner-take-all rematch on Saturday for the district title.
Century beat Preston 4-1 and the two teams tied 1-1 in the regular season. Century then won 2-1 in the district tournament on Oct. 8.
On Tuesday, Kadin Reese's 38th-minute goal for Preston, assisted by Daxton Golightley, held up in a close game.
"We had our chances too, we played really well," Pocatello coach George Asboe said. "We put a gameplan together that kept them off of us and the boys played well. It was an honorable death. It may have been one of the best games we played all season, just in terms in sticking to a gameplan for the duration."
Pocatello finished the season at 5-7-2, the Indians' best record in years.
"It was the first time in my memory, since I came back, that a team I coached at Poky was actually ready to play at this level," Asboe said. "Our heads are high because we didn't roll over. We've really come a long way, and I feel like we have a seat at the table in this conference."