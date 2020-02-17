Six local players were selected to rosters for the 2020 Idaho Statewide High School All-Star Basketball Games, announced Monday.
The all-star games, one for girls and one for boys, feature seniors from across the state and will take place on March 14 at North Idaho College in Couer d'Alene. In both games, a team of all-stars from the Boise area will face off against a team from the rest of the state.
Preston will send two to the boys all-star game, with Indians seniors Ty Hyde and Luke Smellie selected. Preston coach Tyler Jones will helm the Region team in the all-star game.
Century's girls were also well-represented on the all-star roster, with Lexi Bull and Abby Christensen featuring for the Diamondbacks.
Soda Springs' Sadie Gronning and Sho-Ban's Harley Jackson rounded out the local selections.