Preston’s football team lost five games a year ago and was pretty competitive in four of those setbacks.
The one exception was a 61-24 drubbing at the hands of district rival Century. It was a game that surely motivated the Indians, who took their frustrations out one the Diamondbacks a year later.
Preston was balanced on offense, solid on special teams and outstanding on defense, and the end result was a gratifying 32-0 shellacking of visiting Century on Friday night. In the process, Preston earned its first shutout since a 35-0 victory over Ogden in 2016.
“Exciting night for the seniors in their last regular season game at home,” PHS head coach Eric Thorson said. “Great to get the win and now it’s time to look forward to reaching more goals this team has. Our defense played very focused and put our offense in great positions to score.”
The Indians (5-2, 1-0) have surely done enough this season to qualify for the postseason regardless of what happens in their final two games of the regular season, but they have much loftier goals in mind. Preston’s next objective is to capture a district championship and it will have that opportunity next Friday on the road against Pocatello (5-2, 0-0).
Century (1-5, 0-1) had no answer for Ashton Madsen, who personally accounted for an astounding five turnovers for the Preston defense — one that absolutely stymied the visitors to the tune of four interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Madsen recovered two of those fumbles and picked off a trio of passes — one of which he returned 27 yards to the house. Davon Inglet also had an INT for the hosts.
Preston running backs Charles Iverson and Emery Thorson teamed up for 174 yards on 32 carries — 92 for Iverson and 82 for Thorson. Iverson powered his way into the end zone from 2 yards out for Preston, which took a commanding 22-0 lead into halftime.
In addition to his contributions on offense, Emery Thorson pressured the Century quarterback into an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone, giving Preston a safety.
It was another strong performance from Preston wide receiver Tyler Lindhardt, who caught six passes for 139 yards. Brecker Knapp found Lindhardt for scoring strikes of 24 and 32 yards.
Preston kicker Owen Pearson also had a nice game as he booted field goals of 34 and 38 yards.
Indeed, it was a memorable Senior Night for the Indians, who pieced together a complete team effort.
