POCATELLO — The Preston players trudged out of the visitors' locker room in sweatpants and hoodies, digging into pockets or backpacks for masks as a Century administrator chided them for bare faces.
They looked just like any group of high school basketball players — tired after a long game, ready to get back on the road. The one difference was, instead of duffels or gym bags, the Indians had garment bags hanging from their shoulders. Vibrant Preston blue with the Indian-head logo embroidered on them, they made the Indians look like a group of business travelers headed from the hotel to the airport.
It was a metaphor tailor-made for the Indians' season. Despite some lowered expectations coming off a state-title run last season — and plenty of ups and downs — in the end, it was business as usual for the Indians, who clinched their sixth-straight district title Friday night with a 51-44 win at Century.
"I think more than anything, it's that culture," Preston coach Tyler Jones said. "They've been a part of it, they've seen it, and in those situations, they expect to win. That's something you really can't teach, it just comes with that winning mentality, being around success. Being around those kids the last few years, I think they just kind of feel like that's what we're supposed to do."
Preston lost four starters from last year's state-title team. This year's Indians surpassed that team's total of one loss in their seventh game of the season, in a game that came in the middle of their first of two three-game losing streaks.
After a district-opening loss to Pocatello two weeks ago, it looked like they'd be lucky to continue their run of district titles in an absolutely brutal 4A District 5 that included not only Poky, but another top-five team in Century.
And yet, when the dust settled on a furious, cutthroat two weeks of district play, it was the Indians on top once again. The win clinched home-court advantage for Preston in the upcoming district tournament, out of which only one of the three teams will advance to state.
"I think they've battled," Jones said. "We've kind of been a roller-coaster. It seems like right now we're starting to figure it out a little bit, and you want to be playing your best basketball while you're getting ready for the postseason."
For a district that's seen so much drama in previous games, Friday's finale was almost tame.
Preston held Century to two points in the second quarter, stretched the lead out to 15 points, and led by double digits for most of the second half. Any chance of a Century comeback was short-circuited by the Diamondbacks' missteps at the free-throw line, where they shot 1 of 10 in the second half.
"If you shoot that bad from the foul line — plus we didn’t shoot well from 3 — we were lucky to be in the game at all," Century coach Ryan Frost said.
Isaac Panttaja made two 3s in the final minute for Century to cut Preston's lead to 49-44 with five seconds left, but Gabe Hammons made two free throws to end it.
With a big Century crowd providing the intensity and both teams struggling to shoot, the game gravitated inside, to post battles and physicality. Century big Titan Fleischmann ended up on the floor diving for loose balls multiple times in the first two minutes. A battle for post position in the second quarter ended up with another Century player down on the court and the Diamondbacks' side of the stands screaming for a foul.
Preston's bigs thrived in the rough-and-tumble environment. Braden Hess, the Indians' main big man, doesn't look like much compared to Titan Fleischmann, who's headed to play offensive tackle at Montana State after he graduates.
But against Titan and his brother Bruin, almost certainly a future Division I football player himself, Hess finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, both game-highs.
Preston's Cole Harris, listed as a 6-foot-2 guard, had nine points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Treyger Shumway's two 3s in the third quarter represented two-thirds of Preston's long-distance makes on the night, but whenever the Indians needed a bucket, there was Hess with a putback or Harris with a punishing, shoulder-down drive to the basket.
"The Fleischmann boys are really good. They're both big, they're athletic, they know how to get it done," Hess said. "But me and Cole, we just played to our strengths. We have to front the post, obviously, with Titan down there, because he's really good and if he gets it down there, he's probably going to score. We just had to take out the post and box out and play good defense."
After his and-1 layup pushed Preston's lead back to double digits early in the fourth quarter, Hess flexed and screamed, rearing back and slapping his teammates' hands with more velocity than accuracy as he made his way over the Indians' bench.
It was a reaction to the intensity of the game, a riposte to the raucous Century student section sitting behind Preston's bench. For a second, Hess let it all out.
But after the game, he was more subdued. The Indians may have won, may have temporarily cemented their status as the top team in Southeast Idaho.
But's there's still business to attend to.
"I'm feeling good," Hess said. "It's good for us to get that home-court advantage, but we still have work to do. ... (Poky and Century), they know what we're about now, and they're going to watch film and make some adjustments, so we have to make adjustments too. We just have to stay focused and get work done."
PRESTON 51, CENTURY 44
Preston 12 14 12 13 — 51
Century 13 2 12 17 — 44
Preston — Hess 17, Harris 9, Shumway 8, Knapp 6, Hammons 6, Jones 3, Larson 2.
Century — I. Panttaja 12, Holt 12, B. Fleischmann 10, T. Fleischmann 5, Williams 3, Lee 2.