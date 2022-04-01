PREPS ROUNDUP Preps roundup: Highland baseball tops Bonneville in blowout win JOURNAL STAFF Apr 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland pitcher T.J. Edgington unfurls a pitch earlier this season against Century. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLHighland 9, Bonneville 0Buhl 9, American Falls 3 Sugar-Salem 18, Bear Lake 0HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLHillcrest 9, Century 0Hillcrest 10, Century 7Owyhee 19, Highland 12Pocatello 7, Blackfoot 3Pocatello 11, Blackfoot 10HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDKimberly-Century DualBoys team scores1. Jerome 74.5, 2. Kimberly 66, 3. Century 45.5Girls team scores1. Jerome 74, Century 70.5, 3. Kimberly 40.5For complete results, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters