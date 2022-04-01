8S7A7269.jpg

Highland pitcher T.J. Edgington unfurls a pitch earlier this season against Century.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Highland 9, Bonneville 0

Buhl 9, American Falls 3

Sugar-Salem 18, Bear Lake 0

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Hillcrest 9, Century 0

Hillcrest 10, Century 7

Owyhee 19, Highland 12

Pocatello 7, Blackfoot 3

Pocatello 11, Blackfoot 10

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Kimberly-Century Dual

Boys team scores

1. Jerome 74.5, 2. Kimberly 66, 3. Century 45.5

Girls team scores

1. Jerome 74, Century 70.5, 3. Kimberly 40.5

For complete results, click here.

