PREPS ROUNDUP Preps roundup: Century girls golf takes second at Minico Invite JOURNAL STAFF Mar 31, 2022 Century senior Sofia Lippiello at Thursday's Minico Invite in Rupert. At Thursday's Minico Invite in Rupert, Century's girls golf team took second.Senior Sofia Lippiello took first individually, carding a 76.Here are the full girls results for Pocatello (fourth) and Century (second). Century, 3511. Lippiello, 762. Aasand, 833. Long, 884. Richards, 1045. OsbornePocatello, 4321. Orr, 882. Gunther, 1034. Tatom, 1315. Almond, 110Girls tennisRigby 4, Century 2Boys tennisCentury 5, Rigby 1