Century senior Sofia Lippiello at Thursday's Minico Invite in Rupert.

At Thursday's Minico Invite in Rupert, Century's girls golf team took second.

Senior Sofia Lippiello took first individually, carding a 76.

Here are the full girls results for Pocatello (fourth) and Century (second).

Century, 351

1. Lippiello, 76

2. Aasand, 83

3. Long, 88

4. Richards, 104

5. Osborne

Pocatello, 432

1. Orr, 88

2. Gunther, 103

4. Tatom, 131

5. Almond, 110

Girls tennis

Rigby 4, Century 2

Boys tennis

Century 5, Rigby 1

