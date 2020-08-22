GIRLS SOCCER
PRESTON 3, HILLCREST 0
PRESTON 10, BURLEY 0
The Preston girls won their first two games of the season in fine fashion, shutting out Hillcrest at home Friday and Burley on the road Saturday.
Addison Moser scored twice and Kylie Larsen added the third against Hillcrest.
"It was your typical first game," Preston coach Brandon Lyon said. "We did some good things. We have a lot of things to work on, but it was a good first game to get a win at home, get a shutout."
The Indians then turned around and routed Burley, with Ashley Lowe-Anderson getting a hat trick and Moser and Sydnee Marlow scoring two goals apiece.
Quincy Hyde, Tessa Hyde and Aimee Harris each scored once.
"Back-to-back games this early in the season is tough, especially when we had to get up early and take a lengthy bus trip," Lyon said. "So, just from a conditioning standpoint, it was good to see."
Preston (2-0) plays at Sky View (UT) on Tuesday.
GREEN CANYON (UT) 2, HIGHLAND 0
Green Canyon (Utah) beat the Highland girls in the Rams’ opening soccer game of the season Saturday, 2-0.
Highland was originally scheduled to start the season Friday at home against Twin Falls, but the game was canceled because of poor air quality in the area.
Saturday’s game was moved from Highland to Green Canyon for the same reason.
Southeast Idaho has suffered through poor air quality in recent days as smoke from wildfires burning in California and across the West settles in the region.
American Falls’ game Saturday against Teton was also called off because of the smoke.
BOYS SOCCER
Preston drew 3-3 with Hillcrest on Friday before losing to Burley on Saturday.
American Falls' game against Teton on Saturday was canceled due to poor air quality.