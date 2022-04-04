PREPS ROUNDUP Prep roundup: Century girls golf takes first at Shelley Invite JOURNAL STAFF Apr 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At Monday's Shelley Invite, Century's girls golf team took first, with an overall score of 360. Lauren Aasand took second overall, carding a 84, while Sofia Lippiello finished third overall with an 86. Arianna Long came in fourth overall with an 88. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Authorities identify local man and woman who died when pickup left roadway and careened into canal Weather service says road closures, isolated power outages could result from windstorm, mountain snow in East Idaho Montpelier got its name from Brigham Young and now will be home to Latter-day Saints temple Wife reflects on life of decorated veteran from Inkom killed during shootout with Salt Lake police Local Realtor promoting plan to boost home listings Reed, Randall and Sherry Gathright, Selena Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting New law will keep 44 Bannock County residents on property tax reduction program Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters