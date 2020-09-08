BOYS SOCCER
CENTURY 2, AMERICAN FALLS 1
At Century, Will Stilling’s second-half goal gave the Diamondbacks the win in a matchup between two of the top teams in the area.
Brayden Stouse opened the scoring for Century before Julio Lopez equalized for American Falls.
“American Falls played really well, they are good,” Century coach Jamshid Roomiany said. “But we had good possession, we did everything right and we won.”
Century (3-1-1) hosts Rigby on Thursday. American Falls (3-2) plays at Aberdeen on Wednesday.
PRESTON 3, HIGHLAND 1
At Preston, the Indians put three past Highland.
Kadin Reese was involved in every goal for Preston, putting up a goal and two assists.
Highland (0-2) plays at Idaho Falls on Thursday. Preston (4-2-1) hosts Skyline on Thursday.
POCATELLO 2, SHELLEY 2
At Shelley, Pocatello came back with two second-half goals to take a point from Shelley.
The Indians, trailed 2-0 at halftime, but goals by Trey Northrup in the 60th minute and Ethan Bidwell in the 66th tied it up.
“We put a lot of pressure on them in the last 15 minutes but couldn’t find the winner,” Pocatello coach George Asboe said. “Our quality could have been better, but we’re a young team.”
Pocatello (2-1-1) hosts Marsh Valley on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
HIGHLAND 3, PRESTON 0
At Highland, the Rams shut out Preston.
Abby Satterfield scored twice for Highland, with her tallies sandwiched around a goal by Saydree Bell.
“Preston is a really good, physical team,” Highland coach Korbie Vaughan said. “I actually thought this was the best game we’ve played this season. We actually came out hard in the first half, which is something we haven’t done much this year. Our touch, our possession, our passing was so much better this game.”
Highland (5-1) plays Century at home Wednesday.
POCATELLO 7, SHELLEY 3
At Pocatello, Raquelle Trogden’s hat trick lifted the hosts on senior night.
Lexi Bott added two goals for the Indians, and Miah Lusk and Savanna Lunetto added a goal apiece.
Pocatello (4-3) plays at Bonneville on Saturday.
SNAKE RIVER 7, FIRTH 1
At Firth, Snake River went up 6-1 at halftime in a blowout win.
Gisselle Trejo scored three goals for the Panthers, Victoria Hammond added two, and Emyrie Adams and Carson Sant had a goal apiece.
“We had some injuries early in the season, and we’re finally getting the girls into positions where they belong,” Snake River coach Becky Young said. “They played really well.”
Snake River (3-2-1) plays at Malad on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
BONNEVILLE 3, HIGHLAND 0
HIGHLAND 3, HILLCREST 0
At Hillcrest, Highland split two matches, beating Hillcrest 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 and losing to Bonneville 23-25, 20-25, 16-25.
“Tonight wasn’t the greatest night for us,” Highland coach Kelsey Rhoades said. “Overall, we did a poor job of executing the ball, and we missed serves during crucial times in the game.”
McKenna Armstrong led the Rams over the two matches with 21 combined kills, while Kaylee Nielsen had 42 digs.
Highland plays at Thunder Ridge on Thursday.
BLACKFOOT 3, POCATELLO 0
At Pocatello, the visiting Broncos came away with the straight-set win, although all three sets were close.
Elyssa Smith had 10 kills and nine digs and Halle Martin passed out 35 assists in Blackfoot's 25-20, 25-23, 25-21 win.
Blackfoot hosts Bonneville on Thursday. Pocatello plays at Hillcrest.