WEDNESDAY, 9/30
BOYS SOCCER
BLACKFOOT 9, BONNEVILLE 0
Last season, Blackfoot coach Liam Pope looked up and down his roster and grew concerned where goals were going to come from. This year, with a lethal attack led by Manny Bartolo and Frankie Garcia, that hasn't been a problem.
"It's nice to know you have places where you can get goals from," Pope said.
In Blackfoot's 9-0 win Wednesday, Bartolo had a hat trick, Garcia netted a pair and the Broncos got one each from Hugo Garcia, Jesus Calderon, Dominic Sanchez and Julio Azcaray
"I liked the passing and movement. It was crisp," Pope said. "I felt that our off-the-ball movement last night wasn't all that good. That was a really big focus. Pass, move. One- and two-touch passes."
Blackfoot (11-1, 7-0) plays next at Shelley on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
MARSH VALLEY 5, SNAKE RIVER 0
In its 5-0 win over Snake River Wednesday, Marsh Valley's goalie didn't get much work.
"Honestly, I don't think they had a shot on goal," Marsh Valley coach Devin Shurtliff said.
Even if there had been an onslaught, the Eagles had the offense to back it up. Dylan Call had two goals. Jaxson Briscoe, Nate Smedley and Gavin Bissel each netted one
"Our mids did a really good job making sure it didn't leave the offensive half," Shurtliff said. "From the very start, I wanted to build the energy. That's something we struggled with is we'll come out sluggish."
Marsh Valley (7-5-2, 4-2-0) now moves on to the district tournament, which begins Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
MARSH VALLEY 4, SNAKE RIVER 0
Gracie Campbell started Marsh Valley's scoring in the first half, netting an early goal off a corner kick. But Marsh Valley headed to the locker room with just a thin 1-0 lead. Then ...
"And then they started moving the ball and looking for quicker opportunities and it paid off for them," Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert said.
In the second half, Sophie Hadley scored a pair and Abbie Marshall found the back of the net to give the Eagles a 4-0 victory.
"They moved the ball really quickly," Gilbert said. "We're seeing more positive movement after we recover on defense so our attack is becoming more efficient."
Marsh Valley (13-3-1, 7-0-1) will be the no. 1 seed for the upcoming district tournament and will play at home on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
ROCKLAND 3, RICHFIELD 0
Rockland had been struggling mightily. Coach Shalissa Tomkinson knew she had to spruce some things up, to inject her team with energy and keep them on their toes.
"I pulled all the stops out and we did a whole new rotation tonight," she said. "And we finally started clicking."
Indeed, it did. After a first-set loss, Rockland rebounded to beat Richfield in four sets: 25-21, 25-19, 25-11, 25-14.
"The rotation worked," Tomkinson said. "I had them playing different positions. I don't know if that got them excited, but it made them talk. I think that's been part of our struggles is we hadn't been talking."
Rockland (6-5, 4-4) plays at Leadore Thursday at 4 p.m.
GRACE 3, VALLEY 0
After being swept in its last two matches, Grace flipped the script. The Grizzlies beat Valley in three sets Wednesday night: 25-17, 25-12, 25-18.
"The chemistry tonight was really good," coach Heidi Stoddard said. "Things we've been working on are starting to click. Our passing percentage was really good, which led to a good set and everything else followed."
Grace recorded nine aces as a team. Individually, Kylie Hulse and Nayvie Anderson each had seven kills while libero Sara Anderson led the Grizzlies with 17 digs.
Grace (5-8, 1-1) hosts Challis at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
SNAKE RIVER 3, TETON, 0
After losing its first non-tournament conference game to American Falls on Tuesday, Snake River rebounded with a sweep of Teton: 25-14, 25-16, 25-19.
Taeli Elordi and Rose Bouse combined for 13 kills. Abby Gilbert racked up 20 assits. Kora Woolstenhulme led the Panthers with seven blocks. And Lillie had a team-high 16 digs.
Snake River (5-21-4, 1-1) hosts conference foe Marsh Valley Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.