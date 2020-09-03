THURSDAY’S SCORES
BOYS SOCCER
CENTURY 3, HIGHLAND 1
At Highland, the Diamondbacks welcomed the hosts back to the pitch by taking a 2-0 lead at halftime and holding on for the win.
It was Highland’s first game of the season after a positive COVID-19 test forced the team into self-isolation for multiple weeks, resulting in the Rams’ first several games being canceled.
On the pitch Thursday, Kam Murdock gave Century an early lead before the game was a minute old and Mikey Montanez added a second goal before the break.
Evan Yost then put the capper on the performance with a free-kick goal for the Diamondbacks before Highland got a late consolation score after Century’s Garrett Surmelis was sent off.
“We played really good soccer,” Century coach Jamshid Roomiany said. “The team was well-rested and happy, and that was good. It was really positive, the way we played.”
Century (2-1-1) plays at American Falls on Tuesday. Highland (0-1) plays at Preston on Tuesday.
PRESTON 12, BONNEVILLE 1
At Bonneville, Preston routed the hosts behind a Kadin Reese hat trick.
Ty Miller and Parker Kofoed added braces for the Indians, with Miller also adding two assists to his tallies.
Preston (3-2-1) hosts Highland on Tuesday.
BLACKFOOT 3, MADISON 1
At Madison, Frankie Garcia scored a brace and Dominic Sanchez added the other goal for Blackfoot.
The Broncos (4-0) play at Hillcrest on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
HIGHLAND 2, CENTURY 1
At Century, Kayzee Vaughan and Saydree Bell scored to bring Highland back from a 1-0 deficit.
"It wasn't our best game, and we didn't possess very well," Highland coach Korbie Vaughan said. "Second half was a little better, but we definitely have some things that we need to improve on."
Emma Edgley scored early to give Century a 1-0 lead, which the Diamondbacks held until halftime, but Vaughan struck early in the second half to tie it before Bell’s winner with 10 minutes to go.
“I think it was a good game,” Century coach Matt Shutes said. “There were good things that both teams did, there were things that I think both teams need to work on.”
Century (1-2-1) hosts Preston on Sept. 17, although the Diamondbacks might find another game in the interim. Highland (4-1) hosts Marsh Valley on Saturday.
MADISON 3, BLACKFOOT 1
At Blackfoot, Kenna Fransen scored the only goal of the game for Blackfoot in an encouraging effort.
“We were really happy the way we played today,” Blackfoot coach Manuel Garcia said. “We saw a lot of improvement.”
Blackfoot (0-5) hosts Thunder Ridge on Saturday.
BONNEVILLE 2, PRESTON 0
At Preston, the Indians struggled to convert chances into goals.
“We created chances, it was just one of those games where we couldn’t put it in the back of the net,” Preston coach Brandon Lyon said. We hit the post one or two times. We really made just two defensive mistakes and they scored on both of them, and that was the story of the game.”
Preston (3-3) plays at Highland on Tuesday.
MALAD 1, FIRTH 0
At Firth, the Dragons scored early and then held on for their first win of the season.
“It was a good battle on both sides,” Malad coach Shenell Clark said. “My girls stepped up as a team and did what they were asked to do.”
Sedar Nesbit scored the game’s only goal in the first half for Malad.
Malad (1-4, 0-1) hosts Snake River on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
HIGHLAND 3, RIGBY 1
At Rigby, Highland bounced back from a close third-set loss to beat Rigby, 25-16, 25-10, 24-26, 25-16.
"We were aggressive serving, which kept Rigby out of system a lot and allowed us to control the game on our side of the court," Highland coach Kelsey Rhoades said. "The set we lost, we were out of system too much, but we cleaned it up to finish up the match."
Autumn Thompson had 28 assists and six aces for Highland. Kaylee Nielsen, with 20 digs, and Saige Thomas, with seven blocks, stood out on defense.
Highland (3-0) hosts the Peg Peterson tournament starting Friday.
WEDNESDAY’S SCORES
BOYS SOCCER
AMERICAN FALLS 5, MARSH VALLEY 0
At American Falls, the hosts coasted over Marsh Valley.
Jose Jaime scored a brace, and Julio Lopez, Bryson Allen and Adolfo Alvarez added solo goals for American Falls.
The Beavers (3-1, 1-0) play at Century on Tuesday. Marsh Valley (1-4, 1-1) plays at Sugar-Salem on Saturday.
ABERDEEN 5, SNAKE RIVER 2
At Aberdeen, Oliver Villa had a hat trick for the hosts.
Carlos Villareal added the other two goals for Aberdeen (1-4, 1-1), which plays at Firth on Saturday.
Snake River (0-4, 0-1) plays at Firth on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
AMERICAN FALLS 3, MARSH VALLEY 3
At American Falls, the Beavers came back from a 3-0 deficit to split the points with Marsh Valley.
“We were down 3-0 in the first half, came back to tie it, and I’m pretty sure if we had five more minutes we could have got another one,” American Falls coach Brett Reed said. “It was a nailbiter, but everybody rallied and I couldn’t be more proud of the girls.”
Raquel Fehringer, Stephanie Carrillo and Kaylee Hunt scored for American Falls (3-1-1, 1-0-1), which plays at Aberdeen on Wednesday. Marsh Valley (2-2-1, 1-0-1) plays at Sugar-Salem on Saturday.
SNAKE RIVER 7, ABERDEEN 0
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH FREMONT 3, MARSH VALLEY 0
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles battled through some bad luck in a three-set loss to South Fremont, 13-25, 16-25, 19-25.
“Our starting libero and starting setter were unable to play this match,” Marsh Valley coach Kimberly Call said. “During the first set of the match, our libero who was filling in was injured. With the changes and curves my players faced tonight, they did great. Never giving up is huge. They pulled together to the best of their ability, and I couldn’t have asked for more.”
Marsh Valley (0-2) travels to Bear Lake on Wednesday.
AMERICAN FALLS 3, ABERDEEN 0
At Aberdeen, the Beavers swept the hosts, 25-10, 25-19, 25-12.
“I told them, make the other team earn their points,” American Falls coach Jami Adair said. “We read them better, because they throw unconventional balls over. My back line, we dug up most of the balls on defense.”
Emma Barclay led American Falls with 15 kills, while Zoie Grigg had 19 assists and Paige Adair had seven of the Beavers’ 24 aces.
American Falls (6-2) plays in the Peg Peterson tournament at Highland on Friday and Saturday. Aberdeen plays at Raft River on Tuesday.
GRACE LUTHERAN 2, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 0