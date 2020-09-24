THURSDAY'S SCORES
BOYS SOCCER
POCATELLO 1, PRESTON 0
At Preston, Pocatello got its first win over the hosts since 2015.
With the game looking like it might finish scoreless, Trey Northrup headed in Tryston Hunt's cross in the 75th minute for the winning goal.
"We held them off in the last five minutes and got the win," Pocatello coach George Asboe said. "Our objective was only to try to put a whole game together and not have these defensive letdowns where the floodgates open."
Pocatello (5-4-1, 1-2-0) plays at Highland on Tuesday. Preston (6-5-1, 1-2-0) wraps up conference play by hosting Century on Tuesday.
RIGBY 4, HIGHLAND 1
At Rigby, the Rams kept it close for a while before the hosts added two late goals.
Highland (0-8-0, 0-5-0) hosts Pocatello on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
POCATELLO 1, PRESTON 0
At Pocatello, freshman Elle Hokanson's goal gave the hosts a crucial conference win.
Hokanson scored a freekick from just outside the box early in the second half and Pocatello held on from there.
"The tides could have switched at any moment, but our defense held strong, led by junior Hailey Buffat and with a couple of crucial saves at the end by our keeper Seanee Still," Pocatello coach Mark Wetstein said.
Pocatello (5-6-1, 1-1-1) hosts Century on Thursday. Preston (6-6-0, 2-1-0) hosts Century on Tuesday.
HIGHLAND 6, RIGBY 2
At Highland, the Rams celebrated senior day in style.
Seniors Alyssa Spoklie and Lydia Maughan opened the scoring for Highland before a brace from Saydree Bell and a goal from Morgan Christensen put the Rams up 5-0 at halftime. Kayzee Vaughan added the last goal in the second half.
"We just played really well in the first half," Highland coach Kayzee Vaughan said. "We tried out kind of a different formation and had a little bit more going forward."
Highland (9-1-0, 5-0-0) plays at Madison on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTH GEM 3, ROCKLAND 2
At North Gem, the hosts came away with the win in a close five-setter, 25-21, 25-27, 25-12, 23-25, 15-11.
"We've been struggling with cohesiveness on the court," Rockland coach Shalissa Tomkinson said. "I think we finally started to pull out of that. It's a hard loss, but at least we're finally starting to pull out of that and play as a team again."
Taylor Wilson had nine kills and Angie Lee had 15 assists for Rockland.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3) play at Watersprings on Monday. North Gem (7-3, 6-1) plays at Clark County on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Soda Springs had a good day at the Kasota Valley Quad, with the boys taking first place and the girls losing a close race to Raft River.
Carter McCullough, Kelson Smith and Preston Maughan finished 2-3-4 for the Cardinals to lead the boys team to an easy win over Buhl.
With John Michael Kator and Wade Sims also finishing in the top seven, Soda Springs had 22 points to Buhl's 59.
The girls race was a closer affair.
Tayah Gaines and Macee Simmons finished fourth and fifth, respectively, for Soda Springs, but the Cardinals were outpointed by Raft River, which had 34 points to Soda's 38.
WEDNESDAY'S SCORES
BOYS SOCCER
BLACKFOOT 4, HILLCREST 1
At Blackfoot, Cooper Hanson scored twice to lead the Broncos.
Manny Bartolo and Gabe Batacan also got on the scoresheet for Blackfoot (9-1-0, 4-0-0), which plays at Skyline on Tuesday,
AMERICAN FALLS 10, SNAKE RIVER 0
At American Falls, the Beavers rolled to a shutout win.
Jose Jaime had four goals to lead American Falls. Julio Lopez scored twice, and Rafa Villa, Joey Yelton, Manuel Rosales and Alex Bribiezca Cabrera all added solo tallies for the hosts.
Both teams will play Filer and Buhl at Buhl on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
AMERICAN FALLS 7, SNAKE RIVER 1
TETON 6, ABERDEEN 0
VOLLEYBALL
HIGHLAND 3, MADISON 1
At Madison, Highland avenged its loss to the Bobcats in the championship match of last week's Bonneville Classic, winning 25-21, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20.
"We played phenomenal volleyball tonight," Highland coach Kelsey Rhoades said. "Madison beat us the previous weekend, and I think that's what really fueled us tonight."
Mackenna Thayne dominated with 26 kills for Highland, while Autumn Thomson had 40 assists and Kaylee Nielsen 27 digs.
Highland plays at the Rocky Mountain Invite this weekend.
SOUTH FREMONT 3, SNAKE RIVER 1
At Snake River, the Panthers evened the match at one set apiece before dropping the final two sets to lose, 21-25, 25-20, 16-25, 19-25.
"I feel like we had better chemistry and made some adjustments that I think will help us in the end," Snake River coach Shaunee Martin said.
Rose Bouse had six kills and 16 digs for the Panthers (3-14-2), who open conference play at American Falls on Tuesday.
BEAR LAKE 3, MALAD 0