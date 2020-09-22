BOYS SOCCER
CENTURY 6, POCATELLO 2
After Pocatello opened the game's scoring and tied it at a pair apiece early in the second half, Century made an adjustment that led to four unanswered goals.
"We had somebody playing stopper on defense. We moved him (senior Will Stilling) to the right and he produced all four assists," Century coach Jamshid Roomiany said. "We couldn't read them ... You prepare for everything 'except ...' and that was the 'except.'"
For Century, Evan Yost led the scoring with a pair of goals. Behind him, four Diamondbacks -- Kam Murdock, Garret Surmelis, Max Esplin and Bismark Ledesma -- each netted one.
Poky's two goals came from Blake Brown and Beckham Dodge, with assists from Tryston Hunt and Ethan Bidwell, respectively.
PRESTON 3, HIGHLAND 1
At Highland, the Indians scored two second-half goals to break a 1-1 tie.
Tucker Daley scored to give Preston a 1-0 halftime lead before Highland equalized in the second half.
Goals from Deklan Haslam and Hunter Facer, both assisted by Ty Miller, gave Preston the win.
"We played well today," Preston coach Kira Matthews said. "We connected passes, found each other's feet and finished."
Preston (6-4-1, 1-1-0) hosts Pocatello on Thursday. Highland (0-7-0, 0-5-0) plays at Rigby on Thursday.
FIRTH 2, SNAKE RIVER 2
At Snake River, Ryker Watt and Marcos Carranza scored to give the hosts a point.
"Both teams played really good," Snake River coach Jose Carranza said. "They both held their own. Little things here and there, as expected, but for the most part I really enjoyed how they played today."
Snake River (2-6-1, 1-2-0) plays at American Falls on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
POCATELLO 0, CENTURY 0
At Century, the Indians and Diamondbacks couldn't find the back of the net Tuesday, ending the night with a scoreless draw.
"We played really well. We played most of the game in their end of the field," Century coach Matt Shutes said. "We cannot, right now, figure out a way to put shots on goal, and it's killing us."
Both Century and Pocatello are now 0-1-1 in their conference, each trailing 2-0-0 Preston.
"Our conference, as small as it is, is fairly evenly matched," Poky coach Mark Wetstein said. "Poky, Preston, and Century all have some really strong soccer programs, and in the following weeks there are going to be some fierce games as we get into districts."
Poky (4-6-1, 0-1-1) will play at Preston on Thursday at 4:30. Century (1-4-2, 0-1-1) will also play Preston next, but at home Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 1, FIRTH 1
Aside from a Gissille Trejo score, Snake River had myriad scoring opportunities it couldn't turn into goals. Luckily for the Panthers, their defense was stout Tuesday night.
"It was a very hard-fought game," Snake River coach Becky Young said. "The best part of the evening was our defense ... When we played on our side of the field, we had like three times as many shots on goal, but we just couldn't put any in the back of the net."
Snake River (5-6-2, 3-3-0) plays its third game in as many days Wednesday at American Falls at 4:30 p.m.
HIGHLAND 4, PRESTON 1
Highland cruised to an easy 4-1 victory over Preston Tuesday night.
Among the goal-scorers for the Rams were senior Alyssa Spoklie, junior Saydree Bell and junior Morgan Christensen.
Highland (10-1, 4-0) hosts conference foe Rigby on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Preston (6-5, 2-0) is on the road against Pocatello on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
CENTURY 3, POCATELLO 1
After Poky tied it at one set apiece, Century rallied to win back-to-back sets and nab the victory: 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 25-20.
Senior Preslie Merrill led the Diamondbacks with 15 kills. Sophomores Emmy Richards and Adee Butler topped Century with 19 digs each, and junior setter Sarah Sutton had 34 assists in the win.
Century hosts Thunder Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. Pocatello welcomes Shelley for a 7 p.m. start on Thursday.
BLACKFOOT 3, PRESTON 2
At Blackfoot, the hosts won a five-set thriller, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12.
Blackfoot (7-4) plays at Pocatello on Tuesday. Preston (5-10-1) plays Tuesday at Century.
AMERICAN FALLS 3, ROCKLAND 0
At American Falls, the Beavers swept Rockland, winning 25-12, 25-16, 25-20.
"We came ready to play, especially in the first set," American Falls coach Jami Adair said. "We played as a team and really took care of the ball. Rockland did a very good job of coming back and fighting hard the next two sets. It was an exciting game with both teams playing scrappy."
Emma Barclay led American Falls with nine kills, and Zoie Grigg had 25 assists for the Beavers.
American Falls (11-9) opens conference at home against Snake River on Tuesday. Rockland (5-3, 3-2) plays at North Gem on Thursday.