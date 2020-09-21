GIRLS SOCCER
MARSH VALLEY 6, AMERICAN FALLS 0
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles scored five second-half goals to pull away from American Falls.
Abby Marshall led Marsh Valley with a brace, and Jaxyn Wheatley, Camri Campbell, Cami Harris and Ansley Marshall all added goals.
“We’re tightening up the defense, which helped a lot,” Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert said. “The second half was much better for us, because they started focusing on the passing. We had to start looking for quicker pass outlets, and it really forced us to improve offensively.”
Marsh Valley (8-2-1, 5-0-1) hosts Malad on Wednesday. American Falls (6-3-1, 3-1-1) hosts Snake River on Wednesday.
SNAKE RIVER 8, ABERDEEN 1
At Snake River, Gissille Trejo’s four goals and Emyrie Adams’ hat trick carried the Panthers.
Victoria Hammond scored the other goal for Snake River.
“The girls really came to play tonight,” Snake River coach Becky Young said. “We’re finally getting over some injuries. Our defensive line, two of them are brand new to soccer this year and they’re finally starting to click.”
Snake River (5-6-1, 3-3-0) hosts Firth on Tuesday. Aberdeen (0-8-0, 0-6-0) travels to Teton on Wednesday.
BONNEVILLE 4, BLACKFOOT 0
At Blackfoot, the Broncos were shut out by Bonneville.
“We’re playing, everyday it’s a little better and better,” Blackfoot coach Manuel Garcia said. “I’m not happy we’re losing, but I’m happy with the way we’re progressing.”
Blackfoot (0-8-1, 0-2-1) plays at Hillcrest on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
BLACKFOOT 10, BONNEVILLE 0
At Bonneville, Manny Bartolo’s hat trick led Blackfoot’s demolition of the hosts.
Dominic Sanchez, Izzy Labra, Frankie Garcia, Misa Reyna, Chris Garcia, Angel Lopez and Cooper Hansen all scored to back up Bartolo’s efforts for Blackfoot (8-1-0, 3-0-0), which hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday.